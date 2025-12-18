St. Louis County Executive Sam Page won't seek reelection

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will not seek reelection.

The Democratic official released a statement on Thursday saying that “too many leaders have forgotten that courage means standing up for what's right, not what brings them headlines or takes someone else down.”

“Public service means solving real problems, not manufacturing fake ones for clicks and sound bites,” Page said. “So I've made a decision that I believe takes courage: I'm not running for re-election to a third term. Instead of spending next year campaigning, I'm going to spend my last year in office doing what I've always done – focusing completely on you and the work that matters.”

Page was appointed county executive in 2019 after Steve Stenger resigned from the office after being indicted on corruption charges. Page won election to a partial term in 2020 and a full, four-year term in 2022.

While Page began his tenure with full support of the St. Louis County Council, that backing eroded, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. After the 2024 election cycle, Page only had one solid ally on the council, Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, meaning that his vetoes could be overridden.

And earlier this year, state Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, announced he would challenge Page in the 2026 Democratic primary . Williams has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and could have deprived Page of his past support in north St. Louis County and the central corridor.

Page was indicted this year over a mailer that his office sent out regarding Proposition B, a failed initiative that would have made it easier for the county council to fire his department heads. Page has vigorously fought back against the charges, which include felonies that could cost him his medical license if he’s found guilty.

In his statement, Page said: “I'll be here through the end of my term, working with integrity and purpose. I will continue fighting for your healthcare, your safety, and your essential services.” That could be a reference to how the council is poised to pass major cuts in order to close a large budgetary gap.

“I want to ask something of all of you: Don't give up on the idea that doing the right thing still matters. Don't let cynicism win. The world needs more people willing to serve others, to solve problems, to put community ahead of conflict,” Page wrote. “We need more leaders with the courage to say no to the circus and yes to the work. Leaders who understand that real strength isn't about being the loudest voice in the room – it's about being the most effective.”

In addition to Williams entering the Democratic race, Councilman Dennis Hancock is running as a Republican for county executive next year.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

