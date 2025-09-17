© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page faces ethics complaint for Prop B mailer

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published September 17, 2025 at 1:25 PM CDT
Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis County executive, speaks during a press conference on the state of the Roos Administration Building on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Clayton. The building has a large number of issues, including structural damage, which would require major construction.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A University City activist has filed an ethics complaint against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, pictured at a 2024 press conference. The complaint alleges that Page did not properly report $36,000 worth of public funding the county spent on mailers and flyers ahead of the April election.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is facing additional scrutiny for a mailer sent out before April’s municipal election.

Longtime government transparency activist Tom Sullivan of University City announced Wednesday that he had filed a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission alleging that Page and the county did not disclose the $36,000 in public funds spent on mailers and fliers about Proposition B. Voters rejected the measure, which would have given the St. Louis County Council the power to fire department heads with five of seven votes.

The county sent out a mailer in the weeks leading up to the election outlining consequences of the issue. The front of the mailer listed groups that opposed Proposition B and included wording from a court ruling ordering a change in the language appearing on the ballot. The “paid for” line said St. Louis County.

The county also printed flyers it distributed at various community events that contained the same information as the mailers. Page has said the mailer was informational only and did not advocate a position.

Sullivan had filed a similar complaint in April, but the Ethics Commission could not act because it lacked a quorum. He had also filed a complaint with the Missouri secretary of state’s office, which led to Page’s indictment on two counts of felony theft by deceit and two misdemeanor election crimes.

Page has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to move the trial to Springfield, a deal that needs a judge's approval.
Tags
News Briefs Sam PageProposition BTop Stories
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann
Related Content