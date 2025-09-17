St. Louis County Executive Sam Page faces ethics complaint for Prop B mailer

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is facing additional scrutiny for a mailer sent out before April’s municipal election.

Longtime government transparency activist Tom Sullivan of University City announced Wednesday that he had filed a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission alleging that Page and the county did not disclose the $36,000 in public funds spent on mailers and fliers about Proposition B. Voters rejected the measure, which would have given the St. Louis County Council the power to fire department heads with five of seven votes.

The county sent out a mailer in the weeks leading up to the election outlining consequences of the issue. The front of the mailer listed groups that opposed Proposition B and included wording from a court ruling ordering a change in the language appearing on the ballot. The “paid for” line said St. Louis County.

The county also printed flyers it distributed at various community events that contained the same information as the mailers. Page has said the mailer was informational only and did not advocate a position.

Sullivan had filed a similar complaint in April, but the Ethics Commission could not act because it lacked a quorum. He had also filed a complaint with the Missouri secretary of state’s office, which led to Page’s indictment on two counts of felony theft by deceit and two misdemeanor election crimes.

Page has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to move the trial to Springfield, a deal that needs a judge's approval.

