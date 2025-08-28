St. Louis County Executive Sam Page pleads not guilty to election-related charges

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has pleaded not guilty to charges that he misused public funds on a campaign mailer ahead of the April election.

Attorneys for Page filed court documents on Thursday entering the plea and waiving a scheduled appearance in front of a judge. The next hearing in the case is set for Sept. 23.

A grand jury in July indicted Page on two misdemeanor election offenses and two counts of felony theft “by deceit” for a mailer and flyer on Proposition B. The measure, which voters rejected , would have given the St. Louis County Council the power to fire department heads with five of seven votes.

The county sent out a mailer in the weeks leading up to the election outlining consequences of the issue. The front of the mailer listed groups that opposed Proposition B and included wording from a court ruling ordering a change in the language appearing on the ballot. The “paid for” line said St. Louis County.

The county also printed flyers it distributed at various community events that contained the same information as the mailers.

Page has said the mailer was informational only and did not advocate a position.

