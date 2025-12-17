Clayton police still looking for suspect in August fire being investigated as a hate crime

The Clayton Police Department is still looking for whoever is responsible for an August fire that seriously damaged three vehicles on Westmoreland Place.

Police have said they are investigating the arson as an antisemitic hate crime.

Clayton Police Department A new surveillance photo released by the Clayton Police Department on Wednesday shows the suspect in the Aug. 5 fire standing outside the home where the fire took place.

The department on Wednesday released a new photo that shows the suspect outside the home of the victim prior to the fire on Aug. 5. In that photo, they are wearing what appears to be a white buttoned-down shirt with an untied tie, and dark-colored pants. They are also wearing dark shoes with a light-colored sole that were visible in previously-released images.

The new image is taken from a surveillance video made public in September and showed the suspect walking west on Westmoreland at a leisurely pace before pausing at a house just east of where the fire occurred. The person then turns and walks back east on Westmoreland at a faster pace.

Clayton detectives and agents with the FBI in St. Louis will be in the neighborhoods where the fire occurred later this month. A spokeswoman for the police department said they hope the latest canvass might catch people who were out of town or have information they may have thought was not important at an earlier date.

Investigators found what they are calling antisemitic graffiti at the site of the fire. Some members of the Jewish community have pushed back on that description, saying it targeted the Israeli military and not the religion.