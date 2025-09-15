Clayton police seek person of interest in August hate crime shown on videos

Clayton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an August fire they are investigating as a hate crime.

The department on Monday released two videos taken from cameras along Westmoreland Avenue. The department confirmed the footage was of the same person taken at two different times, but would not be more specific.

The fire on Aug. 5 was deliberately set and damaged three vehicles. No one was injured. Investigators also found what they called antisemitic graffiti at the scene. Some members of the Jewish community have pushed back on that designation, saying the language targeted the Israeli military, not the religion.

In the first video, an individual wearing a light-colored top and what appears to be a black backpack walks west on Westmoreland at a leisurely pace before pausing at a house just east of where the fire occurred. The person then turns and walks back east on Westmoreland at a faster pace. In the second video, the same individual, now wearing a dark-colored hoodie, walks down a driveway.

In both videos, the person is wearing dark-colored shoes with a lighter-colored sole. In the second video, they are wearing a light-colored bag across their chest.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (314) 725-8477 or the Clayton Police Department at (314) 290-8414.