Missouri Sen. Brian Williams announces run for St. Louis County executive

Missouri State Senator Brian Williams has officially entered the race for St. Louis County Executive.

Williams announced his run for office on Thursday and will compete in the 2026 Democratic primary race next August. The senator has represented the state’s 14th district since 2019.

Williams cited several legislative pushes during his Senate terms, including sponsoring legislation to reform the police, obtaining funds for a public safety and police center in St. Louis County, co-sponsoring a freeze on senior property taxes, and using funds to clean up Kinloch.

“I have a proven record of working with others and turning bold ideas into results,” Williams said in a statement. “As County Executive, I will continue my work of focusing on building a stronger, safer, and more prosperous St. Louis region where every neighborhood has the chance to thrive.”

Williams’ district makes up parts of the county, which includes Ladue, Ferguson, Bridgeton and Hazelwood, and University City, where he currently lives. He was first elected in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. He’s unable to run for the seat again since the Missouri Senate limits senators to two four-year terms.

Williams’ entry into the race comes about a week after a grand jury indicted County Executive Sam Page over allegations that he used public funds for a mailer to campaign against Proposition B ahead of the April election.

