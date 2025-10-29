St. Louis officials commit $78,000 to secure Railway Exchange as plans for vacant structure stall

Questions over the fate of the abandoned Railway Exchange building linger as St. Louis officials OK'd a plan to spend thousands to keep the building secure from trespassers.

Members of the city’s Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority approved a roughly $78,000 plan to extend and expand a security contract for the building that was last occupied in 2014.

The plan extends a previous security contract with Door and Window Guard Systems that installed cameras and metal sheets on the building to keep away intruders and provides 24-hour security at the building.

The extension would see more metal boards added to the 22-story, 1.24 million-square-foot building on its first floor and higher areas. Currently, the city rents equipment from the company and must extend the contract each year. Previously, the city spent roughly $90,000 for installation and a one-year contract with DAWG Inc.

The board approved the extension but expressed frustration over the cost and lack of progress on the long-vacant building.

“We really need to prioritize, get proactive and put these incentive packages together, similar to what you've done on some other sites,” said board member Sean Spencer. “We (have) got to get creative on figuring out what our next steps are."

Other members of the LCRA made note of the lack of progress on the project, calling its garage an eyesore for downtown visitors.

LCRA Chairman Matthew McBride pointed to the high cost of securing and keeping the building safe. He urged staff to work on finding a redeveloper for the project.

“I would just like to again point out the high holding costs of large buildings by the city,” McBride said. “Here we're spending north of $70 to $80,000 a year, and that did not include the initial installation.”

Previously, the Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority purchased the nearby vacant garage, paying roughly $2.6 million for 10 parcels that make up the property just south of the Railway Exchange building.

The purchase did not include the Railway Exchange Building itself, where the security contract is focused. LCRA hopes to acquire the building as well and brought an eminent domain case seeking control of the main building, the parking garage and a nearby parking lot. It will need to pay an additional $4.75 million for the building itself.

The high-rise was originally built in 1914 and was home to the flagship store of the now-defunct Famous-Barr department store chain.

In March, previous St. Louis Redevelopment Corporation Executive Director Neal Richardson said the city hoped to demolish the derelict parking garage. A permit to demolish the building has been approved, but no movement has been made on such a demolition.

“I can’t wait to see this parking garage go down. This particular facility has held us back for many years,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones at a press conference held to announce the purchase. “Acquiring and demolishing this eyesore will help us make the Railway Exchange Building as attractive as possible to a responsible developer who cares about our city.”

At that same press conference, Richardson said SLDC would work to craft requests for proposals for the redevelopment of the building and the garage. Those requests were never published, and Richardson left SLDC in May.

In May, Otis Williams, current SLDC executive director and CEO, told KSDK the project is still a priority but noted a funding source to acquire the building has yet to be identified.

On Tuesday, in a statement, Williams said SLDC continues to work to attract redevelopment to the troubled historic building.

“It is important we continue to work in partnership with the city's building division to ensure we secure and maintain the site for future redevelopment,” he said.

Williams made note of several break-ins and vandalizations at the property. An LCRA staff member said the current security contract has seen some break-ins, but far fewer than in the past, and even fewer on the lower floors.

“For years we've been approving the security measures,” Spencer said after voting to approve the contract. “Whether it's a guard at the site, or this DAWG system … and it can't last. It can't go on forever. “