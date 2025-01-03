© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Railway Exchange Building priced at $4.75 million in eminent domain case

St. Louis Public Radio | By Eric Schmid
Published January 3, 2025 at 12:48 PM CST
Workers deconstruct a decaying sky bridge going off the shuttered Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis in 2023.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Workers deconstruct a decaying sky bridge going off the shuttered Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis in 2023. The building has been priced at $4.75 million as part of the eminent domain case brought by the city.

The Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis has a price: $4.75 million.

It was included in a Commissioners’ Report filed Friday as part of the eminent domain case involving the prominent and long-vacant downtown building and is lower than the city’s total appraised value of $8.19 million from 2024.

On Friday, other Commissioners’ Reports lay out the costs for nearby parking lots and the adjoining parking garage. The total for the building, lot and garage is $7.3 million.

The city’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority board will likely discuss the value at the Jan. 28 board meeting to determine if the price is adequate for purchase through eminent domain, according to a statement from the St. Louis Development Corporation.

The eminent domain case was launched by St. Louis last October after the city was unable to agree on a purchase price with Hudson Holdings, which had purchased the building in 2017.

St. Louis Development Corporation CEO Neil Richardson told reporters earlier this week that the city’s next step will be to tear down a decaying parking garage.

He said officials will then seek a developer to overhaul the building and particularly focus on adding residential units.
News Briefs Eminent DomainRailway Exchange BuildingVacant PropertiesBuildingsDowntown St. LouisDowntownTop Stories
Eric Schmid
Eric Schmid covers business and economic development for St. Louis Public Radio.
