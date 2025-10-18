‘No Kings’ protest draws hundreds in rain-soaked St. Peters

Despite steady rain, hundreds of people from across the St. Louis region gathered in St. Peters on Saturday as part of the nationwide “No Kings” protest, voicing frustration over what they see as a slide toward authoritarianism and a government that no longer represents the people.

"I'm seeing what was fought for go away," said Debbie Tillman, a 70-year-old Wentzville resident and Democrat. "It's very important for me to come out here. I don't care if it's raining."

The St. Peters rally was one of more than a dozen held across St. Louis, the Metro East, and surrounding counties. The demonstrations were part of a nationwide network of over 2,600 protests organized under the “No Kings” theme, a movement aiming to defend democratic institutions and civil liberties.

Tyler Greaser, a military veteran who served 24 years, said he felt compelled to join the protest with his family because of what he perceives as a breakdown in democratic governance and a shift toward authoritarian rule.

“I don’t like the way our country is being run,” Greaser said. “I didn’t fight for this. It’s not a democratic run government. It’s a dictatorship.”

Paola Rodriguez / St. Louis Public Radio Undeterred by rain, hundreds of people gathered in St. Peters, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, to take part in the nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations. The rally, one of more than a dozen held across the St. Louis area, drew residents concerned about what they view as a growing threat to democracy and civil liberties.

The protest in St. Peters took place in a part of the state that has consistently and reliably leaned pro-Trump.

St. Peters is represented in the U.S. Congress by Rep. Bob Onder, a Republican who defeated his Democratic challenger last year by close to 16 points. The city sits in St. Charles County, which opted for Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris by a similar margin.

Politics is not new to Tillman, whose dad served as Speaker Pro Tem for a number of years in the state’s House of Representatives. Tillman expressed deep concern over the erosion of civil rights, particularly regarding reproductive freedom and LGBTQ protections.

“Younger generations have grown up with these rights just being there so they don't realize that they are hard won rights,” she said.

She was particularly critical of efforts by Missouri lawmakers to redraw congressional maps in ways she believes favor Republican candidates.

“Instead of Republicans choosing the voters, the voters should be choosing their representatives,” Tillman said. “If Republican policies were popular, they would not resort to redistricting. They wouldn't have to.”

Paola Rodriguez / St. Louis Public Radio Tyler Greaser, a military veteran, joined the No Kings demonstration in St. Peters, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, with his family. He believes the Republican party is “ruining” the government. “I don’t like the way our country is being run,” Greaser said. “I didn’t fight for this. It’s not a democratic run government. It’s a dictatorship.”

St. Charles County resident Ella Walther said she came out because she believes recent political shifts threaten everyone’s freedoms, regardless of political affiliation.

Paola Rodriguez / St. Louis Public Radio Skylar Mann, 9, sits on the shoulders of Logan Schultz, 21, holding an upside-down American flag during a ‘No Kings’ protest in St. Peters, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Schultz and Mann echoed concerns of fear during this moment of political divide. However, Schultz wants to see more protests more often. “Protesting makes the most change when it's done smaller and more frequently,” he said. “People need to be out every weekend, every time they can, even when there's not a mass like this.”

“This isn't a right or left issue. This is a right or wrong issue,” Walther said. “What's happening right now impacts everyone. They may not be coming for your rights right now, but it's leading up to a point where everybody's freedoms are at risk, and that's something to fight for.”

Her mother, Amy Gryder, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing what she sees as a nonpartisan protest.

“Today should not be about partisan anything,” Gryder said. “It's really just about our constitution, about all of our rights and protecting that as we see that kind of being chipped away.”

Republican leaders were critical of the “No Kings” protests, with many calling them publicity stunts or claiming the demonstrations were funded by outside groups. U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri took to social media to criticize the protests.

“Nothing about this was ‘grassroots’ or organic,” said Schmitt. “It's funded by billionaires, promoted by million-dollar ad buys, and organized by some of the most powerful left-wing groups in America.”

Despite the criticism, attendees stood firm, insisting that the protest was driven by genuine concern for the direction of the country.

“I never could have imagined seeing the things that I'm seeing happening in our country right now,” Gryder said. “I think everybody should get engaged and start paying attention.”

Paola Rodriguez / St. Louis Public Radio A car displays an upside-down American flag in solidarity with protesters during a ‘No Kings’ rally in St. Peters, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Rain poured throughout the protest, but it did not deter attendees.

Paola Rodriguez / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds of people gathered in St. Peters, Missouri, to protest the Trump administration during a ‘No Kings’ rally on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The county St. Peters is located in has voted for President Donald Trump in the past three presidential elections.

Paola Rodriguez / St. Louis Public Radio Betsy Gatto (r) and Gregory Krugger (l) drove from Lake St. Louis to attend the "No Kings" rally in St. Peters, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The pair attended Saturday’s protest due to concerns surrounding the preservation of democracy “The three branches of government are not functioning as they’re supposed to right now,” Krugger said. “That’s leading to a consolidation of excessive power to the executive branch.”

Paola Rodriguez / St. Louis Public Radio St. Charles County resident Clara Noe beats a drum during the "No Kings" protest on Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Noe identifies as a reformed Republican. “I was raised in a family of strong Republicans. As I became into my own, I fought for women’s rights,” Noe said. “When I was in my 20s, I never believed that in my mid-70s, I’d be forced to fight for them again.”

Paola Rodriguez / St. Louis Public Radio Deb Crump (l) and Sharon Doyle (r, in a unicorn costume) protest for LGBTQ+ rights during the ‘No Kings protest’ on Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Crump said her marriage to Doyle is at risk. “So many people are trying to take away LGBTQ rights, and my children are in the community,” she said. “This is threatening.”