Photos: See No Kings protests around the country

No Kings protests took place across the country from New York City to Atlanta to Los Angeles.
The 50501 Movement, which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement, said the nationwide protests are aimed at calling attention to what they say are authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.
Here is what it looked like.
Texas
Connecticut
California
Tennessee
Georgia
Police deployed tear gas on protesters on Chamblee Tucker Road in Embry Hills on Saturday afternoon after some attempted to get onto the ramp to I-285. The protest, which was focused on immigration, otherwise remained largely peaceful. (Matthew Pearson/WABE)
3 of 5 — No Kings Protest at Georgia State Capitol
A rally to protest President Donald Trump's policies drew thousands of people on Saturday morning in downtown Atlanta, one of dozens planned across the state and hundreds more taking place nationwide. (Matthew Pearson/WABE)
Police deployed tear gas on protesters on Chamblee Tucker Road in Embry Hills on Saturday afternoon after some attempted to get onto the ramp to I-285. The protest, which was focused on immigration, otherwise remained largely peaceful. (Matthew Pearson/WABE)
