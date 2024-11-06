Illinois voters OK advisory referendum seeking higher taxes on income over $1 million

A call to impose higher taxes on the wealthiest class of Illinoisans to pay for statewide property tax relief was passed late Tuesday in one of three statewide advisory referendums that won voter support.

The tax measure called for imposition of a 3% levy on individual income over $1 million, which state revenue officials say could pump at least $4.5 billion more each year into the state’s treasury to then divert to property tax reduction.

Its passage could fuel efforts in Springfield in 2026, the year of the state’s next gubernatorial election, to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to authorize the new tax on Illinois millionaires.

The measure carried 60% of the vote, with 83% of the estimated vote counted, the Associated Press reported, and the agency called it a win Tuesday night.

The question was posed to voters after lawmakers in May brought it forward as part of a broader election package that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed.

The exact wording of the ballot question read: “Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?”

Supporters of the plan, including state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Collinsville, touted the vote as the first step toward addressing the public’s “hue and cry” toward reducing property taxes across the state.

An analysis by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office found homeowners in the south and southwest suburbs of Chicago being hit with a record 19.9% median increase in property tax bills, with some in the south suburbs experiencing increases above 30% this year.

Illinois Revenue Department estimates showed 77,323 Illinoisans reported having adjusted gross income exceeding $1 million annually during the 2021 tax year, the most recent year available.

In 2020, voters rejected a similar plan to sock Illinois’ richest people with higher taxes. That’s when Pritzker’s plan to change the state Constitution to replace the state’s flat 4.95% income individual income tax rate with a sliding rate scale that would make wealthy people pay higher rates.

That graduated income tax proposal drew less than 47% support, representing a defeat for Pritzker, who went toe-to-toe with another billionaire, Kenneth Griffin, who poured $54 million of his own money into defeating the ballot initiative.

In 2014, lawmakers put a similar advisory referendum on the ballot calling for state millionaires to pay 3% on income exceeding $1 million, with proceeds specifically earmarked for schools. Nearly two-thirds of voters on that question — 64% — backed the idea.

Former Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn was a vocal proponent for a yes vote on Tuesday’s ballot question.

“For too long, millionaires have been getting tax breaks, and Illinois homeowners have been getting higher and higher property tax bills,” Quinn said ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

He said the referendum would give voters “a chance to reform an unfair upside-down tax code and give long-overdue property tax relief to everyday homeowners across the state.”

But Republicans objected to the ballot question, saying higher taxes on wealthy Illinoisans would not lead to greater economic growth. Pritzker stayed silent on the referendum, though he did sign the legislative package authorizing the vote.

If a 3% tax on earnings beyond $1 million had been in effect for the 2022 tax year — the most recent year for which Illinois’ billionaire governor and his wife have made their taxes public — he and MK Pritzker would have paid an additional $67,485, a WBEZ analysis shows.

Voters were also asked two other statewide questions: one on whether to advise state officials to establish civil penalties if a candidate interferes with election workers, and the other on whether medically assisted reproductive treatments, including in vitro fertilization, should be covered by any health insurance plan in Illinois.

The election worker question was called by The Associated Press shortly before 9 p.m.

With roughly half of estimated votes counted statewide, as of 9:15 p.m., the percentage of those backing the advisory question on election workers Tuesday approached 90%, according to the Associated Press.

On the IVF question, The Associated Press also called it a win Tuesday, with an estimated 72% supporting the measure, and 83% of estimated votes counted.

