Illinois U.S. Reps. Bost, Budzinski and Miller win another term in Congress

Tuesday’s election was a success for incumbent U.S. representatives in south and central Illinois — as all three won another two-year term in Washington D.C.

Reps. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, and Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, soundly defeated their challengers, according to the Associated Press. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Hindsboro, ran uncontested.

Budzinski beat Republican Joshua Loyd, a political newcomer, in Illinois’ 13th District, which covers a majority of the Metro East and stretches to Urbana-Champaign.

“I’ll continue to cut through the political noise and nonsense to support working families, lower costs and secure our southern border,” Budzinski said in a statement. “And I’ll push back on any efforts to undermine our democracy or restrict the fundamental rights and freedoms we hold dear.”

Loyd struggled to gain traction in the district that Illinois Democrats redrew to their advantage in 2021, raising only about $76,000 compared to Budzinski’s nearly $4 million. The victory earned Budzinski a second term.

The general election race was a cakewalk for Bost in state's southernmost 12th District. Democrat Brian Roberts did not report raising any campaign funds, according to records from the Federal Election Commission.

“This election was about standing up for our shared conservative values with a message that resonated in every corner of our district,” Bost said in a statement. “Southern Illinoisans will continue to form a unified front in the fight for our families and ensure that our constitutional rights are protected.”

This victory for Bost, earning him a sixth term, comes after a contentious primary fight this spring, when he won a tight race by less than 3 percentage points against former Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey.

Miller, also in a Republican stronghold, did not face a general election opponent in the 15th District. Miller will serve her third term in Washington.

The incumbents will be sworn back into Congress in early January.

