New Missouri data shows most St. Louis-area school systems remain within accredited ranges

The majority of school districts and charter schools in the St. Louis area remain in accredited ranges, according to new state data.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its latest Annual Performance Report, which includes data from the 2024-2025 school year, on Thursday. It’s the second year in a row that schools across the state have shown an upward trend in academic performance and growth since a dramatic drop in scores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 92 percent of Missouri’s public school students attend schools that either meet or exceed state expectations, according to DESE.

Attendance, graduation and Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) scores have also improved.

“Although the trendline shows slow and steady progress, there is still work to do,” Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger said in a statement. “We know that ambition is the path to success, but success is only achieved through persistence. We remain diligent in working with our school systems until every child reaches their potential.”

The APR is based on statewide education standards set by the Missouri School Improvement Plan, which was updated to its sixth version in 2022.

The Missouri State Board of Education ultimately uses the APR to help determine accreditation classification for school districts. Charter sponsors use the APR in their charter renewal decision-making.

School districts will not see their accreditation status change during the remainder of this school year.

DESE will use two consecutive composite APR scores, which span four school years of data, to make its accreditation recommendations to the state school board next year.

The agency says it needs one more year of data from the 2025-2026 school year, as data from 2022, the first year the MSIP 6 went into effect, cannot be used to lower district classifications.

The state board is expected to vote on any changes to district accreditation in January 2027.

School superintendents react

Most St. Louis-area school systems increased or maintained the same APR from last year.

However, some St. Louis-area superintendents expressed caution over how the APR scores should be interpreted by the general public and families.

The Kirkwood School District, a historically high-performing district, saw its score drop from 90 to 78 this year.

In an email sent to families earlier this week, Superintendent Kenneth Roumpos attributed the drop in the overall score to a testing error.

Eighth-grade students who took Algebra 1 last year, a course considered advanced for that grade level, did not take the corresponding end-of-year assessment. The students took the regular 8th-grade math assessment instead.

Roumpos said the district tried to appeal the data to DESE, but the department ultimately declined their request. DESE requires Algebra 1 testing for students who take the course and weighs it into a district’s overall math score, which Kirkwood didn’t receive points for, hurting its final score.

The incident highlights a fallacy in equating one number to the overall performance of students across an entire district, according to Roumpos.

He pointed to the district’s strides in English Language Art and over Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) scores.

“When this is meant to be a reflection on the performance and continuous improvement of the district and the instruction taking place, we find that the score isn't reflective of the achievement or of the teaching and learning taking place in the district,” Roumpos said in an interview on Wednesday.

He said the district has implemented new measures to prevent such an error from happening again, and nearly 250 students who were affected by the oversight are scheduled to take the exam on Friday.

Ritenour School District Superintendent Chris Killbride also encouraged families to take the APR scores with a grain of salt.

“Trying to distill the complex work that we do of educating every student every day and running an educational organization…to one number is very difficult to do,” said Chris Killbride, superintendent of the Ritenour School District.

The district received an overall score of 67% which is down from 71% last year. Killbride attributes fluctuations in student attendance as part of the explanation for the score decline.

Consistent attendance remains a challenge for school districts across the nation.

One bright spot in the district’s progress is its graduation rate, which has grown to 82.6% as of last school year, according to Killbride.

Ritenour is one of 20 that participate in the State School Innovation Waiver plan. That’s a program that allows school districts to develop their own methods for assessing students’ academic performance in addition to the state-mandated performance report.

The districts and charters are part of a statewide initiative called the Success-Ready Student Network, which is a collection of school districts that are redesigning education assessments and accreditation processes in Missouri.

Killbride encouraged interested families to take a closer look at student achievement by checking out the district’s data dashboard .

University City School District Superintendent Sharonica Hardin-Bartley echoed Killbride’s sentiment about the APR scores despite the district’s progress.

The district scored 81%, up from 75% last year.

“I do want to say that we are making steady progress, and we still have a tremendous amount of work to do around students being able to achieve at the level and at the potential that we know they're capable of,” Hardin-Bartley said. “I always liken the APR as more of a snapshot.”

She believes students are still navigating challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, including struggling with attendance. The district did not receive any points for the category.

“Are we out of the woods from the pandemic? I would say absolutely not,” Hardin-Bartley said.

She said the district is working diligently to ensure schools are welcoming to all students in hopes of boosting attendance and participation — both of which are key to student learning and success.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misspelled Sharonica Hardin-Bartley's first name.