Economy & Business
How Rung for Women helps women restart their careers — and boost St. Louis’ workforce

By Miya Norfleet
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Women are leaving the workforce at an alarming rate — a phenomenon economists are calling “she-cession.” While the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the trend, women professionals have historically faced unfair wages and dead-end positions disproportionately compared to their male counterparts. In addition to societal and familial responsibilities, there aren’t enough opportunities for women to earn a sustainable and equitable living.

That’s where Rung for Women comes in. The nonprofit opened its doors in 2021 to provide holistic services to women looking to move up in their career and earn more money. Each year, the nonprofit offers cohorts career training in fields historically filled by men and positions that have a greater chance at upward mobility. Chief program officer Katie Gallen and former Rung for Women participant Sarah May joined St. Louis on the Air to share more about how the organization partners with local businesses to attract and retain women professionals.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Darrious Varner is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

