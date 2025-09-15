Rung for Women is helping the ladies enter manufacturing fields — one forklift at a time

At first, Sabrina Betts couldn’t see herself in a manufacturing or technology job.

But the 34-year-old mother of two decided to give an advanced manufacturing program at Rung for Women a shot in March.

“I looked around at all these amazing women and thought, surely I'm in the wrong place,” said Betts, of Florissant. “I was so upset, because I just didn't feel like I belonged there, and I couldn't imagine how someone like me could fit into a manufacturing role.”

Betts had zero background in manufacturing. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lindenwood University in 2015 and spent several years working in banking and finance. Eventually, Betts got married, had kids and decided to stop working to stay home and care for them, she said.

To make a little extra money, she worked at early child care centers and as a swim instructor for about seven years — but a divorce and devastating life situations left her reeling and needing to make more money to support her children, Betts said.

Lacretia Wimbley / St. Louis Public Radio Sabrina Betts, of Florissant, at the community college center at Southwestern Illinois College in East St. Louis on Friday

“I got divorced and I didn't have a career path — not one that would pay the bills,” Betts said. “I was so far removed from graduation and from my work at the bank that I didn't feel like I had a strong resume [or] a strong network anymore. I didn't just want another job. I wanted a career. I wanted something that could give me a life where I can thrive, not just survive, and I wanted that for my kids as well.”

After joining the Rung program, Betts was intimidated at first but said the coaches encouraged her to keep showing up for herself and to stick with the program. They helped her through professional development to find the right career paths for her, she said.

Wearing a pink hard hat, Betts climbed into a forklift, and the machine emitted steady beeping sounds as she backed up the piece of equipment late last week.

After driving in a parking lot for a couple of minutes, she parked the machine. The moment effectively marked the completion of the single-day forklift certification training at Southwestern Illinois College, nearly seven months after Betts joined a yearlong advanced manufacturing cohort program at Rung.

She said she dreams of working at a bioscience company that values her as a whole person, not just an employee — companies in St. Louis like Purina, MilliporeSigma and Procter & Gamble are ideal fits, she said.

“Along the way, I found that this is where I want to be,” Betts said. "I do belong. I am capable. And experiences like what we did [Friday] with the forklift certification, you know, those show me that I'm even more capable than I thought.”

Rung for Women

Rung for Women was founded in 2017 by Leslie Gill, who still spearheads the company. The group is helping women in the St. Louis area flourish in career fields typically dominated by men — one forklift at a time.

Lacretia Wimbley / St. Louis Public Radio Leslie Gill, founder and president of Rung for Women, sits in an office at the community college center on campus at Southwestern Illinois College in East St. Louis on Friday.

Rung leaders say skilled forklift operators are needed as warehouse and distribution operations expand in the region. The Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates a 3.8% growth in manufacturing operations over the next eight years.

The program covers all expenses to provide forklift certification training through a partnership with Southwestern Illinois College that began a year ago. The college provides forklift training, Gill said, and also offers training in fields such as help desk, digital marketing and IT.

According to Gill, Rung has assisted over 600 women, and the group began hosting classes in 2021 — the ninth cohort started this month. The program welcomes female applicants ages 25 and up earning $50,000 or less annually and provides training in advanced manufacturing, technology and geospatial sectors.

Friday’s forklift training was part of Rung’s advanced manufacturing pathway, which is partially funded by a $1 million award secured as part of a $25 million federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant awarded in 2022 to Greater St. Louis Inc.

Lacretia Wimbley / St. Louis Public Radio Angie Stewart-Brown, director of Southwestern Illinois College, at the school's Community College Center in East St. Louis on Friday

The challenge grant was designated to help boost economic recovery during the pandemic.

“Women were ready to come out of isolation,” Gill said. “Many didn't want to go back into service industry jobs or helping professions, and so technology and manufacturing were real pivot points for women. We are just excited to be able to contribute to growth and development and new skill building for women in our community.”

Gill said the organization helped one woman reduce her debts by $500,000, and another gained a $30,000 salary increase. The group collaborates with companies like Boeing and Procter & Gamble, Gill said.

Angie Stewart-Brown, director of Southwestern Illinois College in East St. Louis, said the partnership with Rung made sense.

“Leslie has created something for these women where they can excel, where they can find purpose, and where they know they're valued as a woman,” Stewart-Brown said. “I think that's important, and then our connection and partnership is bringing them into spaces and places where we don't necessarily traditionally see women.”

The journey is worth it, Betts said, because her children are watching.

“I want my children to value putting themselves first and taking care of themselves, and to know that they can do hard things and if they just keep showing up for themselves,” Betts said. “You never know what doors are going to open.”