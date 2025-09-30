How a St. Louis artist turns small Lego sculptures into monumental art

When Henry Moyerman visited the Missouri Botanical Garden as a kid, he didn’t take photos of trees or flowers. Instead, he’d lie on the ground to capture photos of benches, focusing on the leading lines that ran along their sides.

Moyerman also recalls visiting Legoland in California when he was nine years old. There, he got a book that introduced him to how Lego could be an artistic medium.

“It just blew my mind, especially one particular work that was seven feet tall and it was all blue, and it was this beautiful, minimalistic work,” he said. “As a nine year old, I just felt this craving to have as many Lego bricks as possible of the same size and the same color.”

Twenty-five years later, Moyerman still has that book. And his winding path has led to combining his early passions — photography and building with Lego bricks.

Morgan Snider Henry Moyerman stands next to "Translucent Blue Sea," on display in "Built Over Time" at the St. Louis Artists' Guild through October 18.

That work is now on display in a new exhibit , “Built Over Time,” at the St. Louis Artists’ Guild through October 18. The show includes some of Moyerman’s early Lego creations and it features large-scale photographs that make his small sculptures appear monumental.

One piece in the exhibit, “Green Columns,” is made entirely of two-by-four green Lego bricks. “That was the very first photo I even made in this series,” Moyerman said. “I thought it would come out very abstract, but instead it came out very architectural. And I realized that what I was really after was mimicking real life architecture, but in a sort of still-abstract and surreal way.”

Moyerman said he intentionally obscures Lego logos so that viewers aren’t quite sure what they’re seeing. The trick, he explained, is getting the lighting and perspective just right.

At the opening reception earlier this month, Moyerman said he loved hearing people ask the same question: “How did you do that?”

“That adds a layer of engagement to the art,” he said.

Related Event

What: Built Over Time

When: Through Oct. 18

Where: St. Louis Artists’ Guild, 12 Jackson Ave., Clayton, MO 63105