The St. Louis region stands at a demographic crossroads, SLU professor says
For years, the St. Louis metropolitan area has shown troubling signs when it comes to its population numbers. Preliminary results from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey offer both encouragement and caution for the region’s future. Demographer and St. Louis University professor Ness Sándoval breaks down the latest census data and shares why elected officials and residents should prioritize the development of single-family homes to boost — or at least maintain — the region’s population.
Related Event
What: Demography is Destiny with Ness Sándoval
When: Oct. 14
Where: Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112
