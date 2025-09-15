© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
The St. Louis region stands at a demographic crossroads, SLU professor says

By Emily Woodbury
Published September 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
The Gateway Arch and St. Louis skyline is seen from a C-21
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Gateway Arch and St. Louis skyline is shown from a C-21 jet in October 2022.

For years, the St. Louis metropolitan area has shown troubling signs when it comes to its population numbers. Preliminary results from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey offer both encouragement and caution for the region’s future. Demographer and St. Louis University professor Ness Sándoval breaks down the latest census data and shares why elected officials and residents should prioritize the development of single-family homes to boost — or at least maintain — the region’s population.

Listen to this episode of St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or by clicking the play button below.

Ness Sándoval joins "St. Louis on the Air"

Related Event
What: Demography is Destiny with Ness Sándoval
When: Oct. 14
Where: Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Darrious Varner is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

