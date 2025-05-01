Search Party magazine spotlights diverse St. Louis arts and culture creators

When Tara Mahadevan began her career as a music journalist in the early 2010s, she noticed gaps in coverage of the music, arts and culture she loved from her hometown of St. Louis. So when Mahadevan returned during the pandemic to stay with her family, she decided it was time to do something to fill that gap.

The result was a full-color print magazine called Search Party .

“I lived in New York, then Chicago, so I was seeing what these other cities had. Traditionally, New York and LA have very robust music and media industries. I was really trying to figure out a way to bring some of it back,” said Mahadevan. “I've written for Made Monarchs, Stereo Soul, RFT, Love of Music magazine. I really cut my teeth on a lot of St. Louis blogs and publications, and I wanted to take all of those things and just meld them together into one publication.”

The first issue of Search Party featured rich visuals, with fine art and graffiti sharing space with interviews conducted by arts community members rather than professional journalists. After the debut, Mahadevan took time to acquaint herself more deeply with St. Louis and the changes its music, arts and culture scene has undergone since she returned to Chicago full time.

The second issue , published in November, put its spotlight on the ethnic and racial diversity of St. Louis’ creative community through images, stories and text. As an Indian St. Louisan, Mahavedan felt the need for that personally: She got to explore that in the essay she contributed about D36, an independent LA-based music company led by South Asians from St. Louis.

“I'm seeing more people of other cultures doing creative work,” said Mahadevan. “And as St Louis shifts and morphs … every magazine is a representation of what that looks like, even if that person isn't here as often, isn't as involved as often … they're still from here.”

Along with Search Party creative director Ryan “Big Esco” Brown and design/art director Stephon “Phonzz” White, Mahadevan will participate in a Search Party panel conversation and event at Vintage Vinyl in the Delmar Loop on Friday.

The venue and occasion hold special meaning for Mahadevan.

“I'm healing my inner child because I've been going to Vintage Vinyl since I was a kid. I grew up in the County, but I'm definitely a Loop kid. And when we sold our first issue there, that was mind-blowing. I never thought in my wildest dreams that they would sell something that I helped make.”

Related Event

What: Search Party STL panel and event

When: 6 p.m. happy hour and 7 p.m. panel discussion on May 2

Where: Vintage Vinyl, 6610 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63130

To hear more, including why the pandemic was a good time to launch Search Party Magazine, what connects Search Party to Chicago, and how the culture-focused Issue 3 of the magazine will differ from its first and second issues, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube or click the play button below.

Listen to Tara Mahadevan on 'St. Louis on the Air' Listen • 18:06