Amid orders to cut funding for public media, here’s what you can do to help.
Arts
St. Louis on the Air Podcast Cover
St. Louis on the Air

Mvstermind learned music industry lessons the hard way. He wants to share them for free

By Miya Norfleet
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:53 PM CDT
St. Louis-based musicians, artists and creatives gather at the “Mastering the Secrets of the Game” launch party at the Regional Arts Commission’s City Foundry location on April 14, 2025.
Dawson Holter
/
Provided
St. Louis-based musicians, artists and creatives gather at the “Mastering the Secrets of the Game” launch party at the Regional Arts Commission’s City Foundry location on April 14.

Muhammad “Mvstermind” Austin remembers figuring out the music industry on his own. Those hit-or-miss experiences are what led the rapper to start his own artist development organization called Mvstercamp.

This spring and fall, Mvstercamp will host a monthly workshop that will touch on eight critical lessons including financial planning, touring and media training. The free workshop — titled “Mastering the Secrets of the Game” — is held in partnership with the Regional Arts Commission and the Thompson Rose Agency.

Mvstermind told St. Louis on the Air that he’ll be learning alongside workshop attendees as well.

“I think one of the biggest challenges for us in St. Louis [who are] not directly involved in the music industry is knowing how to properly have conversations when it comes to registering [with performing rights organizations], setting up with BMI and collecting royalties,” he said. “As much as I have a platform to put [this program] on, I’m going to be sitting down in these classes and also soaking it in because it’s needed information. And if I can find a way to learn the same things I need to learn while my community does it at the same time, then that’s how we move.”

For more with Mvstermind, “Mastering the Secrets of the Game,” and his selections for this month’s New Music Roundup, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Vibe to these new songs from St. Louis artists the next time you have the aux

Related Event

What: Mastering the Secrets of the Game
When: Second Monday of each month, May-December 2025
Where: Regional Arts Commission at City Foundry (3745 Foundry Way, Suite 149, St. Louis, MO 63110)

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Jada Jones is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air MvstermindLocal Music
