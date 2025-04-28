Mvstermind learned music industry lessons the hard way. He wants to share them for free

Muhammad “Mvstermind” Austin remembers figuring out the music industry on his own. Those hit-or-miss experiences are what led the rapper to start his own artist development organization called Mvstercamp.

This spring and fall, Mvstercamp will host a monthly workshop that will touch on eight critical lessons including financial planning, touring and media training. The free workshop — titled “Mastering the Secrets of the Game” — is held in partnership with the Regional Arts Commission and the Thompson Rose Agency.

Mvstermind told St. Louis on the Air that he’ll be learning alongside workshop attendees as well.

“I think one of the biggest challenges for us in St. Louis [who are] not directly involved in the music industry is knowing how to properly have conversations when it comes to registering [with performing rights organizations], setting up with BMI and collecting royalties,” he said. “As much as I have a platform to put [this program] on, I’m going to be sitting down in these classes and also soaking it in because it’s needed information. And if I can find a way to learn the same things I need to learn while my community does it at the same time, then that’s how we move.”

For more with Mvstermind, “Mastering the Secrets of the Game,” and his selections for this month’s New Music Roundup, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Vibe to these new songs from St. Louis artists the next time you have the aux Listen • 23:54

What: Mastering the Secrets of the Game

When: Second Monday of each month, May-December 2025

Where: Regional Arts Commission at City Foundry (3745 Foundry Way, Suite 149, St. Louis, MO 63110)