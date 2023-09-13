Vivian Gibson opposes SLU's plan to demolish Mill Creek buildings

The fate of two buildings along the Mill Creek Valley footprint — the historic, predominantly Black neighborhood that was raised in 1959 to make way for “urban renewal” in downtown St. Louis — has sparked calls for protest this week after t St. Louis University submitted a proposal for demolition to the city of St. Louis.

3221 and 3223 Olive have been vacant for several years. The last use of 3221 Olive was a nightclub called Dante’s which has been closed since 2014. Before the neighborhood was vacated, when Mill Creek Valley was filled with residents and businesses, the building was owned by restaurateur Tony Faust and used as a market. Today, St. Louis University owns the property. Filed last week, the application for a demolition permit has historians, preservationists, and advocates for Mill Creek Valley urging the university to restore, not remove.

Among those protesting the decision is author Vivian Gibson, who documented her childhood in Mill Creek Valley in the 2021 memoir, “The Last Children of Mill Creek.”

“I think those two buildings are probably just the tip of the iceberg,” Gibson told St. Louis on the Air. “This iceberg has been floating in St. Louis since the middle of the last century.”

Gibson noted that St. Louis University’s influence has shaped the neighborhood she once called home to fit their means — despite the recent efforts to retell the history of Mill Creek Valley . She said, “The university has just taken on all of that space and anything connected to it to create an institutional wall for the students and faculty [of SLU].”

In a statement about St. Louis University's application for a demolition permit, Clayton Berry, assistant vice president for communications shared, “SLU is committed to ensuring the long-term vitality and vibrancy of the campus and the surrounding community.

In an effort to continue to improve the area around SLU’s campus, the University recently acquired these two structures, which had been vacant and boarded up for many years.

It is in no one’s interest for the buildings to continue to deteriorate indefinitely. While SLU applied for a demolition permit, the University is also seeking to engage parties interested in acquiring and redeveloping the properties.”

A protest has been planned for September 13 at 6:30 pm in front of the properties in response to the demolition permit applications and Gibson plans to be there. Instead of demolition, Gibson would like to see SLU take the route of renovation. “You could easily have those two buildings with extensions that are more modern. I live in a 120 year old building, so it's possible to renovate those buildings and maintain that beautiful architecture.”

