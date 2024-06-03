Annelise HanshawEducation Reporter | Missouri Independent
Annelise Hanshaw writes about education — a beat she has covered on both the West and East Coast while working for daily newspapers in Santa Barbara, California, and Greenwich, Connecticut. A born-and-raised Missourian, she is proud to be back in her home state.
The trial comes after transgender minors, their families and health-care providers challenged the constitutionality of a 2023 law restricting physicians from prescribing gender-affirming medical care to minors.
The former caseworker shared hundreds of pages of documents containing details of patient care with Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
Transgender adolescents say a state law barring them from beginning puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones has caused them harm and should be blocked.
In one of four cases between a provider of gender-affirming care and the Missouri Attorney General, a judge has ruled that Missouri’s consumer protection law does not authorize Andrew Bailey’s sweeping demands for unredacted records.
The challenge from coalitions of attorneys general, led by Kansas and Missouri, culminated in two preliminary injunctions of the Biden Administration's SAVE Plan on Monday.
Margie Vandeven, who leaves the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education at the end of the month, discusses enduring problems and bright futures within Missouri’s K-12 education system.
In a unanimous decision, the state appeals court ruled that the Blue Springs School District discriminated against the student, identified by his initials R.M.A., on the basis of sex when it barred him from using the boys’ locker room.
The lawsuit was filed last month by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey alongside seven other states.
Health care professionals and parents of transgender youth are raising concerns about use of private medical records in the statewide probe
The American Rescue Plan funds for students experiencing homelessness must be budgeted by September — so three legislative interns spent this session helping get the word out.
A wide-ranging education bill signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson last week will further press a reduced education budget with mandated lunch for preschoolers and items causing anxiety about the future.