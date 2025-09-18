Bus delays continue through first month of school as Francis Howell driver shortage persists

School buses are running behind schedule in the Francis Howell School District due to a shortage of drivers, according to school officials.

The district is down more than 10% of its driving force, according to an email sent to families and community members on Sept. 15, which includes 27 full-time bus driver vacancies and four full-time bus monitors.

The drivers and monitors are Francis Howell staff members, as compared to employees of a contractor that a school district works with, like Zum or First Student.

Francis Howell’s Director of Transportation, Jennifer Simpson, stated in the email that the district is feeling the effect of a national shortage of school bus drivers.

According to a 2024 analysis from the Economic Policy Institute , a non-partisan think tank, low wages and the COVID-19 pandemic could help explain the lack of drivers.

There were about 12% fewer drivers in 2024 than there were in 2019, according to EPI.

The district has held two hiring events in recent weeks in hopes of recruiting more drivers.

In the meantime, it has tapped other staff who have commercial driver’s licenses to drive school buses to help fill vacant routes and monitor routes.

The district has asked coaches to consider getting their CDLs to help with pick up and drop off for after-school sports and activities.

School bus drivers are also making multiple round trips to transport students to and from school.

Simpson acknowledged the temporary solutions are not ideal, but is hopeful that additional recruitment will help.

About 11,000 students ride school buses to and from school during the year in Francis Howell, and when a bus runs more than 15 minutes late, school staff will send a notification to families.