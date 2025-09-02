© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Lufthansa Airlines will increase flights from St. Louis airport to Germany next year

St. Louis Public Radio | By Hiba Ahmad
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:06 AM CDT
St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Feb. 15 in north St. Louis County.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Lufthansa Airlines will begin to offer more direct flights to Frankfurt, Germany beginning June 1, 2026.

Lufthansa Airlines will increase the number of non-stop flights from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Frankfurt, Germany, next summer.

The German airline currently offers three flights a week, but will boost the weekly offerings to five on June 1, 2026.

“The reported loads on the Frankfurt service have remained high from the inaugural flight back in June of 2022 and this is an acknowledgement of the support our regional travelers have shown to Lufthansa’s non-stop service,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, airport director and CEO, in a statement.

The boost in flights will be offered in the summer months through October to support a busy travel season. Travelers will be able to access over 200 international stops through the Frankfurt Airport.

Lufthansa began offering its service at the St. Louis airport in 2022.

It currently offers flights to Europe on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Hiba Ahmad
Hiba Ahmad is the education reporter for St. Louis Public Radio.
