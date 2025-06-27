© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STLPR logo
Metro East Coverage

McKinley Bridge that runs from north city to Metro East will be closed this weekend

St. Louis Public Radio | By Will Bauer
Published June 27, 2025 at 10:33 AM CDT
The McKinley Bridge as seen along the Mississippi River Trail in St. Louis in 2017.
LittleT889
/
via Wikimedia Commons
The McKinley Bridge as seen along the Mississippi River Trail in St. Louis in 2017.

The McKinley Bridge, which runs from north St. Louis to the Metro East community of Venice, will be closed for repairs this weekend, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

If the weather cooperates, the 2-lane bridge will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. IDOT will close traffic in both directions in order to seal the deck of the bridge.

The repairs will extend beyond the section of the bridge that spans the Mississippi River. The closure will run from Ninth Street in St. Louis to Bremen Street in Venice.

IDOT said motorists will need to find an alternate route during the construction. All other bridges to and from the Metro East will remain open this weekend.

In the last couple of years, the state agency has opted to fully close some roadways during construction because it’s “safer, faster and cheaper,” according to IDOT engineers.
Tags
News Briefs Illinois Department of Transportationbridge repairRoad ClosureVenice, IllinoisNorth St. LouisMetro EastTop Stories
Will Bauer
Will Bauer is the Metro East reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Will Bauer
Related Content