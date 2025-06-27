McKinley Bridge that runs from north city to Metro East will be closed this weekend

The McKinley Bridge, which runs from north St. Louis to the Metro East community of Venice, will be closed for repairs this weekend, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

If the weather cooperates, the 2-lane bridge will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. IDOT will close traffic in both directions in order to seal the deck of the bridge.

The repairs will extend beyond the section of the bridge that spans the Mississippi River. The closure will run from Ninth Street in St. Louis to Bremen Street in Venice.

IDOT said motorists will need to find an alternate route during the construction. All other bridges to and from the Metro East will remain open this weekend.