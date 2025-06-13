IDOT will close north- and eastbound I-55/I-70 in Madison County for repairs

The northbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 55 and Interstate 70 running through north Collinsville will be shut down from Friday evening until the end of the month.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will perform bridge repairs , the agency said in a news release. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. between state Highways 157 and 159, and construction is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. June 30.

The southbound and westbound lanes will remain open during the road work.

IDOT advises commuters to take I-255 north to I-270 to get around the closure.

“Motorists should allow extra travel time for trips, especially during the first few days of the closure, and pay attention to additional signage on the marked detour route,” the agency said in its release.