At Belleville campaign stop, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker touts Metro East investments

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker continued a statewide tour announcing his reelection bid for a third term on Friday — and pitched Metro East residents on his record of state investments in the region.

Speaking to a crowd at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, the Democratic governor touted his administration’s funding of a handful of projects:



“It's been a lot of years since we've seen this many big projects happening in this region, and I'm so proud of that,” Pritzker said. “It's happened because of all of you. You've expressed the need for it. It's been realized and recognized by the people you sent to Springfield, and then we delivered on it. That's how state government ought to work.”

Friday’s appearance in Belleville marked the governor’s fifth stop across the state since he announced Thursday that he’d seek a third term .

“Belleville, SWIC and Metro East, all you who are here today, it would be my honor to serve you for another four years,” the two-term governor said to applause.

After Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton threw her name into the mix for Sen. Dick Durbin’s seat, Pritzker has yet to name a running mate for this election cycle, though he’s said he will make that decision by the end of July.

Pritzker’s decision to run for a third term comes as many speculate he could have ambitions for the White House .

The Belleville News-Democrat's Joshua Carter contributed to this report.