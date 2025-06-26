Pritzker announces run for 3rd term to protect Illinois from 'chaos and craziness' of Trump

Democratic incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker officially announced his run for a third term as the state's chief executive Thursday with a campaign video vowing "to protect our progress and continue solving the problems we face" — namely those imposed on Illinois by President Donald Trump, according to the billionaire Democrat.

Pritzker was slated to crisscross the state for a series of reelection campaign kickoff events, including a mid-morning appearance at the Grand Crossing Park Field House on the South Side.

"There is power in saying out loud: The story of Illinois is not set in stone," Pritzker told a packed gym of supporters inside the fieldhouse, where he announced his first run for office in 2017. "We can rewrite it when we choose. And we should justifiably feel proud of who we are, where we come from and where we are trying to go.

"I ran for governor in 2018 to change our story. I ran for governor in 2022 to keep telling our story. And I am running for governor in 2026 to protect our story," Pritzker said.

Before that, the governor's campaign released a one-minute, 45-second campaign video making Pritzker's opening case for reelection, slamming the "chaos and craziness" from Washington and celebrating progressive accomplishments from his first two terms.

"We know government ought to stand up for working families and be a force for good, not a weapon of revenge. Donald Trump's made clear he'll stop at nothing to get his way," Pritzker says in an idyllic farm-side locale in downstate Chestnut. "I'm not about to stand by and let them tear down all we're building in Illinois.

"I'm running for reelection to protect our progress and continue solving the problems we face. I love this state, and it's the honor of my life to serve as your governor to help lead through the most challenging of times and celebrate the most joyful ones together," Pritzker says.

Not even mentioning Illinois Republicans who are relegated to superminority status in Springfield, the Trump-heavy ad is sure to fuel more speculation around the governor's 2028 presidential ambitions.

The video also plays through the governor's greatest legislative hits, including an assault weapons ban, expanded protections for abortion rights and nine credit rating upgrades for the state.

But it doesn't reveal who will join him at the top of the ticket for the March 2026 primary election. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton will depart Pritzker's administration as she runs for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by Sen. Dick Durbin.

Pritzker isn't expected to announce a running mate during his initial campaign tour, which includes more rallies later Thursday in Rockford, Peoria and Springfield, plus two additional downstate appearances on Friday.

Though long expected, Pritzker's reelection campaign announcement settles part of the political game of musical chairs among Illinois' most powerful Democrats that has resulted from Durbin's impending retirement.

Had Pritzker not opted to become the first Illinois governor in more than four decades to seek a third term — there aren't term limits in the state — former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel had expressed interest in a statewide run. But the heavyweight Chicago Democrats still could very well end up meeting in a presidential primary.

Pritzker unseated Republican former Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018 and blew out former GOP state Sen. Darren Bailey in 2022.

Republican candidates are still lining up for their latest bout with Pritzker, a Hyatt hotel heir who pumped some $350 million into his first two gubernatorial campaigns.

Former DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick has thrown his hat in the ring, as have south suburban mechanic Phil Perez and former north suburban congressional candidate Joseph Severino.

Cook County GOP chair Aaron Del Mar and former Illinois National Republican Committeeman Richard Porter are mulling bids for governor, while U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood also has been floated as a challenger.

"These last nearly eight years under [Pritzker's] governance merit firing, not rehiring," Illinois GOP chair Kathy Salvi said in a statement. "While businesses and families flee, Pritzker sees Illinois as nothing more than a stepping stone for the White House."

