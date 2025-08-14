St. Louis wants the Army Corps to take over tornado debris removal

St. Louis officials are asking the federal government to take over tornado debris removal.

A spokesperson for the Army Corps of Engineers said the city has asked it to do private property debris removal. This was first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch .

The Army Corps is already preparing internally to do this work so that it can start quickly if the request is approved, the spokesperson said.

The decision rests with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. A FEMA spokesperson said the request is being reviewed.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan Green said Wednesday there is still a million pounds of debris that needs to be removed from the north side.

St. Louis Public Radio's Hiba Ahmad contributed to this report.