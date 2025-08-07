Application deadline for FEMA assistance for St. Louis tornado extended until Aug. 26.

Homeowners and renters in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Scott County who were affected by the May 16 tornado now have until Aug. 26 to apply for federal assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended its application deadline to help with repairs to home or personal property damage that isn’t covered by insurance.

FEMA also helps with temporary housing, medical expenses and replacing essential personal property that was destroyed. Federal assistance does not have to be repaid.

Applications for federal assistance can be found online . People in need can also call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 or visit a disaster recovery center at Sumner High School, Union Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church or the Urban League’s Entrepreneurship and Business Women’s Center. The centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

So far, FEMA has approved 7,202 applications for assistance from the storm, totaling more than $32 million. However, St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said this week that there are still about 700 households that could be eligible for federal money. She urges people to apply soon, since the city was not granted a 60-day extension as she requested.

Spencer said in a statement Thursday that people who have applied and are waiting for a response or need to provide additional documentation do not have to reapply before the deadline, because the applications are already in the system.