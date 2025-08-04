© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Deadline approaching to apply for FEMA disaster aid for May 16 St. Louis tornado

St. Louis Public Radio | By Olivia Mizelle
Published August 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Bricks are stacked outside of a tornado-damaged home on Monday, May 19, 2025, in north St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Bricks are stacked outside a tornado-damaged home on May 19 in north St. Louis.

The deadline for those affected by the May 16 tornado to apply for FEMA disaster aid is Aug. 11.

The funds can be used for home repairs, rental assistance, medical expenses related to the storm and other tornado-related costs.

Applications can be found at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

So far, nearly 7,000 individual assistance applications have been approved, totaling more than $30 million. About half of them were for housing and half for other needs.

Money received through FEMA disaster assistance does not need to be repaid.

This aid is for individuals and families. Businesses can apply for a disaster loan through the Small Business Administration.

Other resources include FEMA disaster recovery centers, recovery programs launched by the city and disaster unemployment assistance.
Olivia Mizelle
Olivia Mizelle is St. Louis Public Radio's newsroom intern for Summer '25 and a recent graduate of the University of Missouri.
