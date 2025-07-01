St. Louis announces four new tornado recovery programs

St. Louis has launched four new programs to help those impacted by the May 16 tornado.

Mayor Cara Spencer announced Tuesday that the city is partnering with a variety of organizations to assist with repairing ongoing needs in impacted areas. The programs primarily focus on home repairs.

Electricity Reconnection Program

Spencer said a few hundred households still need their homes reconnected to the power grid. As unseasonably high temperatures struck the city in June, having power is more important than ever to keep homes cool.

This program provides free electrical assessments and repairs of up to $4,000 per household.

The city is working with electrical companies, including ArchKey/Sachs and Guarantee Electrical Company, as well as the local electrical union, IBEW Local 1.

“Our neighbors are in jeopardy,” said Rich Ledbetter, CEO of Guarantee Electrical Company. “Their power grid has returned, but connecting to their houses requires safe installation.”

Spencer said that after residents apply for the program, the service should be completed within days. She said the city is already receiving applications.

Residents can enroll in the program on the city website.

Ask an architect

Representatives from the St. Louis chapter of the American Institute of Architects will provide free drop-in consultations at City Hall for residents concerned about the structural integrity of their homes.

“This is a huge opportunity for folks who just need some advice, want to know what they can do safely,” Spencer said.

Drop-in hours are currently 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at City Hall in Room 425. Homeowners and renters are welcome.

Contractor registry

Spencer said she has heard that some residents are concerned about being taken advantage of by contractors, so to mitigate this, the city will issue permits to all registered contractors.

“We advise, in the strongest possible terms, don't hire a contractor without checking first to see if they're verified through this program or through some licensing program,” Spencer said.

All contractors registered with the city will be listed on the online registry. The goal of this program is to protect residents from fraud by unqualified contractors.

Emergency Stabilization Program

This program provides free, urgent home repairs, with priority given to seniors and uninsured residents. This includes putting tarp over roofs, boarding windows and doors and removing debris.

City representatives will contact applicants and schedule an on-site assessment with a contractor.

More information about these programs and other relief options is available on stlrecovers.com .

Other items

Spencer said her office is hoping to make available some of the Rams settlement money this week. In June, the Board of Aldermen passed legislation allocating $30 million of the settlement money paid after the Rams’ departure to be sent to the mayor’s office for tornado relief.

She said her main goals with the money are to supply humanitarian aid, assist nonprofits and hire more staff to help with relief efforts. Spencer did not provide details about how people will be able to apply for those funds.

Gloria Nolan, a St. Louis resident whose home was damaged by the tornado, said she wishes the city would offer more specifics about the Rams money.

"I know more is coming, but I would like to see a quicker, concrete response on how people can access those funds," Nolan said.

The city is also working with FEMA to develop a long-term debris removal plan. Spencer said residents should push remaining debris to their property line.

Correction: The Guarantee Electrical Company is working with the city to help reconnect homes. A previous version of this story misstated the company's name.