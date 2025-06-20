A heat wave will soon flame St. Louis — it could feel like 109 degrees starting Saturday

A heat wave will hit the St. Louis region this weekend and last for multiple days.

The National Weather Service’s St. Louis office has issued a heat advisory, saying prolonged heat index values above 100 degrees are expected from midday Saturday until the end of the day Tuesday.

The weather service said it could feel even hotter than that. The region is under an extreme heat watch. That means, much like with a tornado watch, the conditions are right for it to get even hotter. Meteorologists say heat index values could reach 109 degrees.

Heat is the deadliest weather-related event in the U.S., killing more people than floods, tornadoes and hurricanes, according to the weather service . Heat deaths are also likely undercounted , according to researchers, because heat often exacerbates underlying health issues.

To stay safe, people should drink lots of water, wear light, loose clothing and spend at least part of the day in air conditioning, according to the St. Louis Department of Health. Anyone seriously sick because of the heat should call 911.

“We urge residents to stay vigilant in the coming days,” St. Louis Commissioner of Health Victoria Anwuri said in a statement. “Keep your air conditioning on, monitor weather reports, and check on those at risk for heat-related illnesses, including the elderly, young children, and individuals on medications like beta blockers or diuretics.”

To find a cooling center in St. Louis, people can call the United Way by dialing 211.

There will also be designated cooling centers for tornado victims. People affected by the tornado can go to American Red Cross shelters to cool off during the day Saturday through Tuesday. Those shelters are Urban League Peter Bunce Campus, Crossroads College Preparatory School and Peter & Paul Community Services.

St. Louis organizations offer air conditioning and utility assistance for vulnerable people, including Energy Care and Cool Down St. Louis .

The extreme temperatures could be high enough to trigger Missouri’s Hot Weather Law , which means natural gas and electric utilities are not allowed to disconnect customers for nonpayment. The rule is in effect if in the next 24 hours, temperatures are forecast to be above 95 degrees or the heat index is forecast to be above 105 degrees. On top of that, Ameren currently has a pause in disconnections for areas affected by the tornado.