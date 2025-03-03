$500 million expansion of Metro East copper plant to be complete in 3 years

Construction on a German company’s $500 million expansion of its manufacturing plant in East Alton has started and will be finished in the next three years, company and elected officials said Monday.

Executives at Wieland Manufacturing, an international producer of copper and copper alloys, said the investment to a facility that employs 800 will make it sustainable for the long term.

“This is an important day and another bright chapter in the history of East Alton,” said Mayor Darren Carlton at a press conference on Monday. “This modernization of Wieland’s East Alton facilities is a step forward for economic development for our region. East Alton looks forward to maintaining its role as an industrial anchor for Madison County.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, leaders from Illinois’ Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Wieland announced the expansion plans last year , which include $231 million in state incentives under a program for clean manufacturing.

Wieland’s integrated brass mill in the Metro East produces copper products used in electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging stations and renewable energy production. The company also makes parts for construction, munitions, coinage and electronics.

The project will modernize the German company’s facility to increase its operational efficiency, deliver higher standards of quality and product reliability, according to the governor’s office.

“When that building starts going vertical, which is going to happen right after today, it's going to look a lot different here, and we're excited about that,” said Jeff Byrd, a vice president at Wieland.

The East Alton location belonged to Olin Brass before Wieland acquired it six years ago. In all, the company has six locations in the state. The company has recycling facilities in Granite City and produces welded copper tubes in Cuba, Missouri.

“This is a massive commitment of capital and people by a great international company,” Pritzker said. “And East Alton and the local workforce showed its mettle — no pun intended.”