Kamala Harris campaign considering J.B. Pritzker for vice presidential candidate

Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign called Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to gauge his interest in running for vice president, the first indication that the Illinois governor is one of the handful of Democrats under consideration to join the ticket.

Pritzker spoke with the Harris campaign about the role Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the process.

Pritzker, appearing on CNN’s Jake Tapper Wednesday afternoon, was asked whether he is being considered as Harris’ running mate and said he was unable to comment on “private discussions.”

A Pritzker spokeswoman on Wednesday said, “the governor’s comment speaks for itself.”

On Tuesday, Pritzker said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he had not been asked for vetting materials.

“I love being the governor of the State of Illinois, and I’ve been out on the campaign trail fighting hard for Democrats to win... I’m very interested in making sure that Kamala Harris becomes the next president of the United States,” Pritzker said.

Hours later, Pritzker told CNN’s Erin Burnett “obviously you’d have to consider it if you’re asked.”

Consideration for vice president comes after days of jockeying by Pritzker, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and others.

Pritzker, who has presidential ambitions, did not aspire to be a vice president — but became open to the possibility after Harris announced her run. The Democratic governor, despite months of campaigning for President Joe Biden and appearing on national television, has still struggled to raise his profile outside of Illinois, according to polls.

But as he proved in his 2018 run for governor, which he jump-started an astounding 18 months before election day, an unlimited amount of money can help raise your profile. Pritzker, the billionaire heir to the Hyatt fortune, has poured $323 million into his two campaigns. And he’s viewed as a favorable candidate to the Harris campaign to help wedge, or boost, any fundraising gaps.

He’s also built up a loyal base of staffers, who are ready to jump whenever he’s ready.

Pritzker, 59, is a political junkie, and has deep ties to California Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was a close friend to his mother. Pritzker lost his mother, who suffered from alcoholism, in a gruesome car accident when he was 17, only 10 years after his father died of a heart attack at age 39.

Pritzker has credited his mother for instilling his early interest in abortion rights and progressive activism.

In his first term, the Gold Coast Democrat signed four budgets, touted improvements in the state’s shoddy financial ratings, and signed legislation that raised the minimum wage, legalized marijuana and enshrined the right to get an abortion in Illinois at a historic time. And he led the state through the devastating pandemic.

In January 2023, he signed legislation to ban assault weapons in Illinois, a measure which has thus far survived several legal challenges.

As a potential vice president, Pritzker will be able to show off his hands-on campaigning skills. During Pritzker’s first gubernatorial run, his staffers learned the then political newcomer couldn’t leave a room without shaking every person’s hand.

