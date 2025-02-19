© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maryville University names Daniel Shipp as its new president

St. Louis Public Radio | By Hiba Ahmad
Published February 19, 2025 at 11:52 AM CST
Headshot of Daniel Shipp who will become the new president of Maryville University in June.
Maryville University
Daniel Shipp will join Maryville University, located in St. Louis County, after serving as president of Pittsburg State University in Kansas.

Daniel Shipp will be the new president of Maryville University in Town and Country starting in June.

He will take the top role after longtime President Mark Lombardi announced his plan to retire last year. Lombardi has held the job for 18 years.

The private university in the suburbs of St. Louis serves over 9,200 students, with a majority enrolled in undergraduate programs.

Shipp currently is president of Pittsburg State University in Kansas and has spent much of his career in various higher education administrative roles.

He has also served as vice chancellor for strategic initiatives at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected as the next president of Maryville University,” Shipp said in a statement. “I am inspired by Maryville’s bold vision, its commitment to expanding access and opportunity, and its innovative approach to education.”
Tags
News Briefs Maryville UniversityTop StoriesTown and CountrySt. Louis CountyHigher Education
Hiba Ahmad
Hiba Ahmad is the education reporter for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Hiba Ahmad
Related Content