Maryville University names Daniel Shipp as its new president

Daniel Shipp will be the new president of Maryville University in Town and Country starting in June.

He will take the top role after longtime President Mark Lombardi announced his plan to retire last year. Lombardi has held the job for 18 years.

The private university in the suburbs of St. Louis serves over 9,200 students, with a majority enrolled in undergraduate programs.

Shipp currently is president of Pittsburg State University in Kansas and has spent much of his career in various higher education administrative roles.

He has also served as vice chancellor for strategic initiatives at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected as the next president of Maryville University,” Shipp said in a statement. “I am inspired by Maryville’s bold vision, its commitment to expanding access and opportunity, and its innovative approach to education.”

