Enterprise family gives $50 million to Wash U neuroscientists

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Fentem
Published December 13, 2024 at 4:33 PM CST
A yellow brick sign welcomes people to Washington University School of Medicine's campus in the Central West End.
Washington University School of Medicine
The Taylor family has given Washington University's neuroscience department $50 million after doctors there helped Enterprise Chairman Andrew Taylor recover from a recent illness.

The chairman of St. Louis-based Enterprise Holdings and his wife have donated $50 million to Washington University’s neuroscience department.

Andrew and Barbara Taylor gave the gift in appreciation for care he received from Wash U neurologists during a recent Illness, according to an announcement from the university.

“Throughout his care, even when he was ill and not at his best, Andrew was always asking what he could do for us,” said Greg Zipfel, the head of the school’s department of neurosurgery.

Zipfel said the donation will help recruit scientists, doctors and researchers and will fund residency and fellowship programs. It will also fund more research into emerging fields such as neuromodulation, a practice that stimulates nerves to reduce pain, Parkinson’s disease and psychiatric disorders.

The money will also allow researchers to study experimental fields and take part in “high-risk, high reward projects,” without relying on timetables or priorities from granting agencies, officials said in the announcement.

“I hope it will save other families from going through what I had to go through,” Taylor said. “If they do, they will get great care like I did.”

The school is renaming the department the Taylor Family Department of Neurosurgery to honor the donation.

Taylor is the son of Enterprise founder Jack Taylor. Enterprise Holdings comprises several rental car companies and transportation services.

He’s served as a trustee of Washington University, and the Taylor family has in the past given tens of millions to the school, including $15 million to support first-generation and low-income undergraduates at the university.
Sarah Fentem
Sarah Fentem is the health reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
