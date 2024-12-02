Jason Hall is stepping down as CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc.

The leader of Greater St. Louis Inc., the region’s organization promoting business development and economic growth, will step down from that role in the coming weeks, the organization announced in a news release Monday afternoon.

Jason Hall has served as the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc. (GSL) since it formed four years ago, when five local economic development organizations merged into a single entity . He will be moving to the Columbus Partnership as that organization's new CEO.

At GSL, Hall led the development of a 10-year plan for the future of the St. Louis region , dubbed the STL 2030 Jobs plan, which laid out clear goals to develop geospatial, advanced manufacturing and other emerging tech sectors.

“The vision of the STL 2030 jobs plan and the unified leadership of the St. Louis metro’s business community is creating unstoppable momentum and leading my hometown in a bold new direction,” Hall said in a statement. “It has been an honor beyond words to be part of this exciting transformation underway.”

He noted his commitment to still champion the progress of St. Louis, albeit from afar two states over.

GSL Founding Chair and Executive Chairman of Enterprise Mobility Andy Taylor praised Hall for helping to unify the voice of the region’s business community.

“Our board, staff, and investors are deeply grateful to Jason for his leadership and his nearly 12 years of service to St. Louis and its business community,” Taylor said. “This is an exceptional opportunity for Jason, and we wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter of his career.”

Greater St. Louis Inc.’s board of directors will launch a national search to find Hall’s replacement. During that time Chief Real Estate Investment Officer Dustin Allison will serve as the organization’s interim CEO.

“GSL won’t miss a beat during this transition process,” Taylor said.

