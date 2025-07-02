This posting will remain open to applications until the position is filled.

St. Louis Public Radio, an NPR member station, is looking for an Engagement Producer to help deepen the station’s relationship with our audience across platforms and in person. This producer will play a critical role in elevating the work of our newsroom, sharing our journalism creatively on digital platforms, and engaging the public in meaningful ways.

Half of this position’s time will be devoted to a new Talking Across Divides initiative at STLPR that will model how St. Louisans can talk across differences in order to create greater understanding in our region. This program draws inspiration from StoryCorps’ One Small Step program , which has been proven to increase levels of interpersonal empathy by pairing strangers with different beliefs for a conversation, not to debate politics but to get to know each other as human beings. STLPR will facilitate local conversations between people across historical divides in the St. Louis region including class, race, politics and geography. Among other places, these conversations will be featured on St. Louis on the Air, STLPR’s flagship talk show, as a monthly series aimed at modeling civic discourse in a deeply divided time. The Engagement Producer will shape the look and audience engagement strategy for Talking Across Divides (this is a placeholder title that will be ironed out in the development of the program) and work hand in hand with the initiative’s Lead Producer to execute that vision, including the launch of a newsletter focused on the initiative.

The other half of this job is focused on sharing and promoting STLPR’s journalism more broadly — primarily through newsletters, social media and in-person engagement. The Engagement Producer will work closely with newsroom reporters, producers, editors to translate essential and nuanced journalism into compelling, accessible and audience-driven digital content. We’re looking for someone who is equal parts curious, strategic and creative, with a strong sense for visual storytelling and public service.

You’ll join an award-winning team of journalists that covers communities across the bistate St. Louis region, in Rolla, Missouri, and in Quincy, Illinois. STLPR has a reputation as one of the most ambitious and innovative stations in the public radio system, earning a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in both 2023 and 2024.

Key Responsibilities

Developing and executing Talking Across Divides initiative (50%)



Develop and manage the digital engagement strategy for the program’s content.

Create and schedule social media posts that promote broadcast segments and articles related to the initiative.

Design and produce Instagram explainers and reels using interview content and key themes.

Record, edit and publish video content from interviews for Instagram, YouTube and other short-form platforms.

Help develop and launch a newsletter focused on the initiative, including design, voice, and engagement strategy.

Manage newsletter distribution and related audience analytics.

Share digital assets with partner organizations and collaborators.

Assist with pre-production and fieldwork during recorded interviews.

General STLPR newsroom support (50%)



Share STLPR journalism on Instagram, Facebook, and other social platforms through original posts, reels, and visual storytelling.

Assist with production for the Gateway Newsletter and the development of other new newsletter products that help connect our audiences to STLPR journalism.

Plan and support newsroom listening sessions and other in-person engagement events.

Track audience engagement data and help translate insights into action.

Qualifications

At least three years of experience in journalism, audience engagement, digital storytelling, or social media strategy.

Demonstrated ability to produce compelling content across multiple platforms, especially Instagram and newsletters.

Strong writing skills and the ability to tailor voice and tone for different platforms and audiences.

Basic video editing and visual design skills, especially for short-form and mobile-first formats.

Comfort with recording and editing tools (e.g. Adobe Creative Suite, Canva, Final Cut Pro or similar).

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively across departments.

Commitment to STLPR’s mission for public service and fostering understanding.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with newsletter strategy, design and growth.

Familiarity with St. Louis-area communities and civic issues.

Interest in dialogue-building, civic discourse, and democracy-strengthening efforts.

Data fluency, including understanding of social and newsletter analytics.

Supervision Received

The Engagement Producer is supervised by Engagement Editor Lara Hamdan.

Location

This position is based in St. Louis. The Engagement Producer must live in or relocate to the region. A moving allowance is available in applicable situations.

Salary Range

$55,000–$68,000 annual

Other Information

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri–St. Louis and offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, dental and vision insurance, retirement programs, tuition discounts for employees and dependents, and professional development opportunities through the University of Missouri System Total Rewards program.

Application Instructions

To apply for this position, visit the UMSL Careers site. Job ID: 56562. Email employment@umsl.edu with application process questions.

Along with your online application, please include a cover letter that outlines how your previous work experience makes you a great fit for this job and how you could best serve St. Louis-area residents in this role.

Submit relevant samples of past journalism and engagement work, which could include community events, social media explainers, newsletters, short-form videos, broadcast or podcast segments, audio features, print and digital stories. Explain your role in those pieces or events. Send samples (including audio files, if applicable) to Engagement Editor Lara Hamdan ( lhamdan@stlpr.org ), who should also be contacted if you have questions about this position.

STLPR is committed to building a newsroom representative of the St. Louis region. We enthusiastically welcome those from groups underrepresented in public media to apply.