Associate Development Director, Data and Services

This posting will remain open to applications until the position is filled.

St. Louis Public Radio, a public service journalism organization and NPR member station, seeks a highly organized, experienced professional to serve as associate director of development, data and services, who will manage STLPR’s donor database and its coordination with other data systems.

A great candidate for this job would have substantial experience in data management and fundraising, would demonstrate technical aptitude and curiosity and would be both analytical and creative in their thinking. They’ll work well on deadlines and be an excellent communicator and planner. The abilities to prioritize and give attention to detail are essential for success in this position.

The ADD for data and services works with development staff and others across the organization to support multi-channel fundraising, stewardship, event and marketing campaigns (including mail, telemarketing, email, events, radio and digital); supervises data maintenance and entry standards; runs reports and provides analysis; and develops policies and procedures for donor and prospect data management and integrity.

If managing data is your thing, if you’d do well on a supportive and ambitious team and if you’re interested in supporting the mission of public media, we’d like to hear from you.

Key Responsibilities:

Managing donor database (Allegiance) and coordinating integration with related systems such as Emma and University Advancement;

Supervise CRM transition;

Supervising gift processing, data entry and maintenance standards and training staff on those standards;

Serving as primary liaison for STLPR’s donor database, which includes troubleshooting, owning all policies, procedures and strategy related to donor and prospect data, performing back-end maintenance, assisting with audits, gift processing and reconciliation and working with digital department staff to ensure integrity of development data in the organization’s other digital systems;

Supervising one or more members of the development department staff;

Train team members on how to run their own reports and use database report functions;

Executing complex queries, preparing reports and creating pledge pages;

Building and maintaining queries for system outputs like pledge reminders and gift acknowledgements;

Provide reports and analysis of fundraising activities to the Associate Director of Development, Membership, the Chief Development Officer and other stakeholders;

Providing and documenting instances of front line customer service to donors and prospects;

Provide and clean lists of donors for mailing, emails, exchanges, and other outreach;

Conduct vendor and product research as needed;

Participating in and assisting with fundraising and outreach activities and events, including pledge drives;

Maintain profiles on fundraising platforms like Greater Public and Candid;

Commitment to helping further a healthy, inclusive and welcoming workplace culture.

Supervision received:

The Associate Development Director, Data and Services, is supervised by the Chief Development Officer.

Supervision exercised:

The ADD, Data and Services, supervises the Development Coordinator, Data Management.

Qualifications:

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3-5 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Experience supervising, leading and encouraging the professional growth of staff;

Cultural competency that demonstrates STLPR’s values while interacting with members, potential donors, coworkers and other stakeholders;

Proven track record of managing data and CRM systems in a fundraising or related setting;

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, Google Office suite and social media platforms;

Solid written and verbal communication and customer service skills;

Technical aptitude, forward-thinking curiosity and problem-solving skills;

Ability to exercise sound judgment, manage time effectively and prioritize;

Demonstrate initiative as a team member to achieve ambitious goals and meet deadlines;

Ability to quickly become proficient in donor software and other industry-related software.

Salary range:

$68,000 - $75,000 annual, commensurate with relevant experience.

Work location:

Hybrid (combination of in-office and remote work)

Other information:

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), and through UMSL offers comprehensive benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, retirement and wellness programs through the University of Missouri System Total Rewards program. University employees receive discounts at the College of Optometry's Center for Eye Care, discounted passes for the Metrolink and UM System-sponsored programs. Additionally, UMSL staff and their dependents enjoy discounted tuition, and employees have access to a wide array of professional development opportunities.

Application instructions: