This posting will remain open to applications until the position is filled.

St. Louis Public Radio, an NPR member station, is seeking a Lead Producer to launch and guide a new civic conversation initiative that will model how St. Louisans can talk across divides in order to create greater understanding in our region. This unique role combines editorial leadership, audio production, and community engagement to foster understanding across political and cultural divides in the St. Louis region.

This initiative draws inspiration from StoryCorps’ One Small Step program , which has been proven to increase levels of interpersonal empathy by pairing strangers with different beliefs for a conversation, not to debate politics but to get to know each other as human beings. STLPR will facilitate local conversations between people across historical divides in the St. Louis region including class, race, politics and geography. Among other places, these conversations will be featured on St. Louis on the Air, STLPR’s flagship talk show, as a monthly series aimed at modeling civic discourse in a deeply divided time. The Lead Producer will shape the sound, tone, and vision of Talking Across Divides (this is a placeholder title that will be ironed out in the development of the program) and serve as its public face in the community.

This is a new position with a unique blend of journalism, facilitation, and public service. An ideal candidate would be equally skilled in audio production and human connection—and be someone who sees the power of conversation as a force for good.

You’ll join an award-winning team of journalists that covers communities across the bistate St. Louis region, in Rolla, Missouri, and in Quincy, Illinois. STLPR has a reputation as one of the most ambitious and innovative stations in the public radio system, earning a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in both 2023 and 2024.

Key Responsibilities

Editorial & Audio Production



Produce and facilitate conversations for radio and podcast.

Lead all stages of audio production: sourcing, pre-interviewing, scheduling, scripting, recording and editing.

Develop a consistent editorial workflow and production calendar.

Collaborate with the St. Louis on the Air team to integrate TAD initiative into broadcast.

team to integrate TAD initiative into broadcast. Edit interviews into concise, compelling audio segments.

Write companion web articles and promotional copy.

Community & Audience Engagement



Coordinate with STLPR’s engagement and marketing teams to share program content across platforms.

Appear on camera for short-form video explainers and promotional content.

Represent STLPR and the initiative at public events, including listening sessions, classroom visits, and community forums.

Help train STLPR staff and community partners in One Small Step methodology.

Contribute to a newsletter focused on Talking Across Divides initiative content.

Supervision Received

The Lead Producer is supervised by the Executive Producer of Talk Shows, Alex Heuer.

Qualifications

At least five years of experience in journalism, podcasting, or audio production.

Strong editorial judgment and storytelling skills, especially in audio formats.

Demonstrated ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds and facilitate meaningful dialogue.

Experience in public speaking or moderating public conversations.

Comfort representing a public-facing program in diverse settings.

Proficiency with audio editing tools such as Adobe Audition or Pro Tools.

Strong writing and scripting skills for audio and digital platforms.

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively on deadline.

Commitment to public service journalism and STLPR’s mission of fostering understanding.

Preferred Qualifications

Familiarity with the St. Louis region and its communities and civic issues.

On-air hosting or live-event moderation experience.

Background in community engagement or civic dialogue initiatives.

Location

The Lead Producer must live in or relocate to the St. Louis region. Moving allowance available in applicable situations.

Salary Range

$60,000 - $80,000 annual

Other Information

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), and through UMSL offers comprehensive benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, retirement and wellness programs through the University of Missouri System Total Rewards program. University employees receive discounts at the College of Optometry's Center for Eye Care, discounted passes for the Metrolink and UM System-sponsored programs. Additionally, UMSL staff and their dependents enjoy discounted tuition, and employees have access to a wide array of professional development opportunities.

Application Instructions

To apply for this position, visit the UMSL Careers site. Job ID: 56558. Email employment@umsl.edu with application process questions.

Along with your online application, please include a cover letter that outlines how your previous work experience makes you a great fit for this job and how you could best serve St. Louis-area residents in this role.

Submit samples of past journalism work that could include broadcast or podcast segments, audio features, print and digital stories and community engagement efforts. Explain your role in those pieces or events. Send samples (including audio files, if applicable) to executive producer Alex Heuer (aheuer@stlpr.org), who should also be contacted if you have questions about this position.

STLPR is committed to building a newsroom representative of the St. Louis region. We enthusiastically welcome those from groups underrepresented in public media to apply.

