St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), the region’s NPR member station, seeks a collaborative, organized person to join our fundraising department and help serve the 26,000 member households that support STLPR’s public service journalism mission. We’re looking for someone with experience in customer service, development and/or data and CRM systems, and who wants to join a group that is keen on learning, sharing knowledge and solving problems as a team. This is an opportunity to grow in the fields of philanthropy, nonprofit fundraising and public media.

The membership operations manager works closely with people and data and is entrusted to exercise good judgment with both. We think you’ll be successful in this position if you have some of the following skills and abilities:

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with a focus on customer service;

Ability to both complete tasks independently and work with a team to execute projects and overcome hurdles;

An approach for staying organized that allows you to balance priorities and provide quick turnarounds when necessary;

Ability to identify and/or adapt to new ideas, procedures and ways of working to further a dynamic, productive and inclusive development department;

Skills in data entry and/or fundraising;

Ability to quickly become proficient in CRM and email marketing software and other industry-related tools.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide high quality customer service using sound judgment to independently and effectively resolve donor issues;

Coordinate donor stewardship activities for all giving levels, including gift acknowledgement letters and other donor communications to ensure donors are properly cultivated;

Assist in the preparation and manage the execution of member correspondence, including the monthly member e-newsletter;

Assist with execution of multi-channel member campaigns including social media and other fundraising projects/events;

Coordinate department volunteers and station wide volunteer recruitment and stewardship;

Manage relationship with call center vendor and coordinate with other vendors to order supplies and materials;

Coordinate ‘thank you’ gift inventory management and fulfillment for both physical and digital items;

Maintain clean and accurate donor records and support data projects;

Understand STLPR donor experience and recommend updates to website or other aspects of donor journey;

Cross-train on other membership and development department activities;

Build successful relationships with donors, listeners and colleagues;

Embrace a station wide culture of equity, respect and collaborative spirit in all aspects of work.

Donor Stewardship & Recognition

Understand and support benefits and recognition practices for donors at all giving levels.

Assist with timely and accurate donor acknowledgements and other stewardship communications.

Data & Information Management

Learn and maintain familiarity with STLPR’s donor database and related systems.

Support accurate tracking of donor activity, contact history and follow-up tasks.

Help ensure data integrity and consistency across membership and major gifts records.

Donor Services & Issue Resolution

Develop skills to handle complex donor inquiries and requests with judgment and care.

Identify when to escalate donor concerns to gift officers or other team members for resolution.

Supervision received

The Membership Operations Manager position is supervised by the Associate Director of Development, Membership.

Supervision exercised

None. May train and/or supervise interns or other professional staff when necessary.

Qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary. One or more years in development, customer service, database or related field is required.

If your skills, interests and/or values match up with this position, but your professional and educational experiences don’t quite meet the qualifications above, please consider applying or contacting the hiring manager, Chaney Jewell: cjewell@stlpr.org , for more information.

Salary Range

$60,000 – $72,000 annual, commensurate with relevant experience.

Other information:

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), and through UMSL offers comprehensive benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, retirement and wellness programs through the University of Missouri System Total Rewards program. University employees receive discounts at the College of Optometry's Center for Eye Care, discounted passes for the Metrolink and UM System-sponsored programs. Additionally, UMSL staff and their dependents enjoy discounted tuition, and employees have access to a wide array of professional development opportunities.

Application Instructions: