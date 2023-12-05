Jenna Dooley has spent her professional career in public radio.

She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois - Springfield.

Jenna returned to Northern Public Radio in DeKalb after several years hosting Morning Edition at WUIS-FM in Springfield. She is a former "Newsfinder of the Year" fromthe Illinois Associated Press andrecipient of NIU's Donald R. Grubb Journalism Alumni Award.

She is an active member of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association and an adjunct instructor at NIU.

