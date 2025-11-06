Tell us what your recovery looks like 6 months after the St. Louis tornado

It’s been six months since the May 16th tornado ravaged parts of the St. Louis region, causing more than $1 billion in damage and killing five people. Recovery efforts are still underway as residents continue to navigate the storm’s lasting challenges.

St. Louis Public Radio continues to dig into how the disaster has affected life in the region beyond the physical destruction, such as our criminal justice system , school closures and even friendships .

To guide our ongoing coverage, St. Louis Public Radio is holding a community listening session to hear what’s on residents’ minds six months into the tornado recovery.

Join us from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 at the O’Fallon Park Rec Complex (4343 W. Florissant Ave). The center served as a hub for volunteer efforts and resource distribution after the storm.

If you’re not able to join us in person for Saturday’s listening session, you can still inform our coverage by sharing your thoughts and experiences by filling out our survey below: