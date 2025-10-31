St. Louis County officials ask for diaper, formula donations as federal shutdown drags on

As a freeze on federal assistance programs looms, St. Louis County officials are asking residents to help affected families by donating diapers, formula and baby wipes.

The Missouri Department of Social Services will not be distributing assistance from the Supplemental Food and Nutrition Assistance Program in November due to the federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1.

Officials announced the countywide drive Thursday at the John C. Murphy Health Center, one of the three county-run health clinic s where people may drop off items. All St. Louis County Library branches are also accepting donations.

The county shared links to Target and Amazon websites that will allow residents to send items to the Department of Public Health, the agency in charge of the drive.

County Executive Sam Page said the county is collecting baby items because they are both vital and expensive.

“We're focusing on diapers, wipes and baby formulas because they can be pricey,” he said. “And it's tough for young families to have to decide between feeding their babies, between paying the rent, between paying their utilities.”

Legislators in Washington, D.C., have been locked in a monthlong stalemate as they disagree over what should be included in the congressional budget. Democrats have said they want lawmakers to extend tax credits that help people buy health insurance on the open marketplace.

While SNAP will be put on hold starting Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced this week it would still be able to distribute benefits for those enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children program. The state agency was able to do so by using carried-over funds from the previous year, a department spokeswoman said.

However, WIC users cannot use the benefits to buy diapers or similar items – another reason why the county is focusing on collecting them during the drive.

“WIC is a supplemental program, and families often use SNAP to make up the benefits,” said county Health Director Kanika Cunningham. “The worry of making sure your baby has food is one thing no mom should have to face.”

More than 47,000 households in St. Louis County received SNAP benefits in September, county officials said.

Page spoke about the effect an impending rise in the cost of health care premiums could also have on some families. Expensive health insurance, along with the rising price of utilities and groceries, is putting families in the region in a precarious position, he said.

“Even before the shutdown, we knew that these families were struggling,” he said.

Government agencies and nonprofits in recent weeks have been scrambling to meet the needs of those affected by the government shutdown.

Food pantries in the region have solicited donations and put on food drives , and Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe announced the state would transfer more than $10 million to the Missouri Area Agencies on Aging to provide meals for the state’s seniors. County libraries have publicized that after-school meals for children and teens are available at four of its branches.

Cunningham understands people are fed up.

“I think all of us are frustrated,” she said. “Some of us don't like the direction that the country is going. A lot of us feel like we're not in control, not in power. I think this is where we show the strength of communities.”

The county is accepting donations through Nov. 17. Officials said they would share more information about how the donations will be distributed in the coming weeks.

