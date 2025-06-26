A guide to financial assistance programs for residents and businesses after the tornado

As city and state officials figure out their plans to allocate over $130 million in disaster relief funds to St. Louis residents, there are short-term financial assistance programs helping people secure temporary housing and replace urgent items.

These programs are especially critical for residents who do not have adequate insurance.

About 90% of renters and 67% of homeowners in three north St. Louis ZIP codes hit by the EF3 tornado are uninsured, according to an initial survey by the Missouri Department of Commerce.

Below is a list of individual financial assistance programs available to St. Louisans as they navigate the next steps of recovery.

At the bottom, you’ll find resources for small businesses damaged by the storm.

This list will be updated as local and state programs for tornado relief are announced.

Federal Emergency Management Agency

City officials are urging residents to get their FEMA applications in as soon as possible.

Deadline to apply: Aug. 11

How to apply: disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

Need help filling out the application? Check out STLPR’s guide here.

Stop by the following FEMA and city disaster relief centers for assistance:

Union Tabernacle M.B. Church

Address: 626 N. Newstead Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108

Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday

Sumner High School (parking lot)

Address: 4248 Cottage Ave., St. Louis, MO 63113

Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Urban League Entrepreneurship and Women’s Business Center (Opens June 30)

Address: 4401 Natural Bridge Ave., St. Louis, MO 63115

Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is offering financial assistance specifically to those whose homes were significantly damaged or destroyed.

Sharon Watson, regional communications director for Missouri and Arkansas, said over 2,000 people have applied for financial assistance so far.

Residents should hear from a Red Cross agent within two weeks after they submit their application. Watson emphasized that residents need to respond to any follow-up questions from Red Cross agents in order to receive the funds.

How to apply: Visit redcross.org/gethelp and select the “Affected by Missouri 2025 tornadoes?” tab.

Residents can also call 800-RED-CROSS for assistance with their applications.

Stop by a Red Cross shelter:

Urban League Peter Bunce Campus

Address: 2125 Bissell St., St. Louis, MO 63107

Hours of operation: 24 hours

Crossroads College Prep School

Address: 500 DeBaliviere Ave., St. Louis, MO 63112

Hours of operation: 24 hours

Deadlines: Apply by July 3 and accept the funds by July 11

United Way

United Way is offering direct financial assistance for food, water and transportation.

How to apply: Fill out this intake form , and a representative will contact you about next steps.

Deadline: N/A

Assistance for businesses

Local businesses impacted by the tornado may not qualify for FEMA funding, but there are two programs available to help people rebuild and recover lost revenue.

Small Business Administration loans

Businesses of any size, homeowners, renters and private nonprofit organizations can apply for a low-interest loan through the Small Business Administration.

How to apply:



Start by visiting the SBA website and select "Apply for disaster loans." Select Missouri and St. Louis City or St. Louis County (depending on where your business is located). Enter the date for the tornado, which is May 16, 2025. Follow the steps from there to enter specific information about the level of damage or loss of business due to injury from the storm.

If you need help with your loan application:



SBA Recovery Center is located at: 3140 Cass Ave., St. Louis, MO 63106 (St. Louis Community College)

Hours of operation: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday–Friday

Deadline to apply: N/A

St. Louis Development Corporation

The SLDC is also offering support to local businesses.

How to apply: fill out this intake form

Deadline: N/A

If you need assistance in filling out the form, stop by the SLDC office at 1520 Market St. or call 314-657-3700.

Hours of operation: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

