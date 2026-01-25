Dangerously cold temperatures will hit St. Louis and keep snow around

St. Louis-area officials are warning that dangerously cold weather will pose health and safety risks this week as the region digs out from a record-setting weekend snowstorm.

Cold conditions will be dangerous Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service, which declared an extreme cold warning for the region through noon on Monday. Wind chill values at the start of the work week could go as low as 25 degrees below zero, with wind gusts approaching 10 miles per hour. Frostbite can set in during those conditions in fewer than 30 minutes.

“That is extremely cold. There are very dangerous conditions outside,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Herzog. “As we look forward to the rest of this week, that cold is really here to stay. We're going to struggle to get above freezing at all for the next week.”

Snow from the weekend storm will stick around, with the week’s temperatures forecast to peak on Tuesday in the low 30s.

“There's still a lot of extreme temperatures coming, and we still have to deal with wind” that will blow snow around, said Tom Blair, district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s St. Louis district.

The weekend storm dropped a total of just over 8 inches of snow at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The National Weather Service recorded 5.1 inches at the airport Saturday, breaking a 90-year daily snowfall record for January 24.

Kate Grumke / St. Louis Public Radio The St. Louis skyline rises beyond the edge of Tower Grove Park and the city’s Shaw neighborhood after a winter storm brought fresh snowfall to the region on Sunday.

Snowy roads

MoDOT teams continue to clear main roadways, but motorists should expect dangerous conditions to persist, department officials said.

“The snow is still going to be on the roadway. It's still going to be dangerous out there,” said Sgt. Andrew Gadberry of the Missouri State Highway Patrol about Monday’s likely conditions. Road conditions are updated on the MoDOT website .

Motorists got out of the way of cleanup efforts during the weekend snowfall by keeping road traffic relatively light, Gadberry said. State police responded to 62 stranded drivers and about 40 crashes.

“That's really not a lot for what we've seen in the past. That's just a big thank you to everybody who stayed in and didn't get out there on the roadways,” Gadberry added.

St. Louis police reported six accidents and no injuries.

The city’s streets department said Sunday that many main arteries were passable and plow teams were turning their efforts to secondary roads. St. Louis County said on Sunday afternoon that snow-removal teams had been in action around the clock since Friday evening.

Despite the cold, some St. Louisans were out making the most of the snow Sunday, including Sarah and Jerry McNeive and their 5-year-old son Finn, who cruised down a hill on a blue saucer sled in St. Louis’ Compton Hill Reservoir Park.

Sarah McNeive said she hopes snow removal will go better this time than after the January 2025 storm that left roads snow-packed for weeks . The fresh snowfall offers chances for frigid family fun, she added. “We just love being outside in the snow and having fun.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jerry McNeive, of St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood, slides down a hill butting up to the Compton Hill Water Reservoir while holding his son Finn, 5, on Sunday in the city’s Compton Heights neighborhood.

Schedule changes for Monday

As of Sunday afternoon, school districts across the region had posted notices that classes would not be held in person.

Monday classes are cancelled for the Clayton, Kirkwood, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Riverview Gardens and Rolla school districts and the East St. Louis School District 189. Virtual learning days are planned for Confluence Academies, St. Louis Public Schools, the Francis Howell and Pattonville school districts and Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7.

Other school closings are likely.

City government in St. Louis will be closed for all non-essential activities. Street department workers will continue clearing snow from major roads and emergency personnel will be on duty.

St. Louis municipal trash collection on Monday and Tuesday will be postponed one day. The regular pickup schedule resumes on Wednesday.

St. Louis County will close offices Monday as well.

Ameren reported no widespread power outages as of Sunday afternoon.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kevin Toben shovels several inches of snow from around his van outside of his home on Sunday in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood. “My kids like to make snowmen and snow forts, so I wanted to make sure they got a good big pile so they would have plenty of material to play with,” he said. “I just want to be prepared this time to shovel up the best I can.”

Kate Grumke / St. Louis Public Radio Tower Grove Park’s Turkish Pavilion is covered in snowfall on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Coralie DePass, 7, launches herself down a snow slope outside the home of her friend Tess Walter, 7, left, on Sunday in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Tess Walter, 7, makes a snow angel outside of her home on Sunday in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kelcey DePass walks alongside her daughter, Liliana, with a sled in tow on Sunday in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood.

Kate Grumke / St. Louis Public Radio Cars dot South Kingshighway Boulevard after a record-breaking snowfall on Sunday in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A sledder walks by as a bulldozer plows several pounds of freshly fallen snow on Sunday in St. Louis’ Compton Heights neighborhood.

Kate Grumke / St. Louis Public Radio Homes in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood are blanketed by snow on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mark McKown shovels outside of his home on Sunday in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood.