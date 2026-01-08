© 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
Missouri gets over $800M in federal dollars to expand broadband access

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Kellogg
Published January 8, 2026 at 3:20 PM CST
An illustration of farmland with wi-fi symbols on top of the land.
David Kovaluk
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The federal government approved a Missouri plan to invest hundreds of millions into expanding internet access in the state.

Missouri will receive hundreds of millions in federal dollars to expand high-speed internet access across the state.

Gov. Mike Kehoe said the National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved Missouri’s plan to invest more than $814 million to expand broadband access to over 200,000 areas in the state.

“This investment strengthens our economy, supports rural communities, and creates new opportunities for families and businesses across Missouri,” Kehoe said in a statement.

According to Kehoe’s office, the approval will allow the state’s Office of Broadband Development to enter into agreements with internet service providers to extend broadband networks. The service will be provided by fiber, satellite, wireless and cable.

Those providers will have four years to complete their work under the program.
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is a Missouri Statehouse and Politics Reporter for St. Louis Public Radio and other public radio stations across the state.
