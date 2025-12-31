Missouri Lt. Gov. Wasinger wants Senate to change filibuster rules after dysfunction reigns

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Missouri Lt. Gov. David Wasinger talked about his desire to see the Senate’s rules change, which provoked a backlash among GOP officials earlier this year.

Wasinger said lengthy filibusters often feature long-winded soliloquies that aren’t germane to legislation at hand and result in dysfunction. He conceded that he doesn’t have the power to compel senators to change their rules.

“I don't have a magic wand where I can just unilaterally say, ‘Here are what the rules are going to be,’” he said. “I just simply threw that out as a topic of discussion.”

Wasinger also discussed a statewide tour on which he sought ideas to reduce elder abuse and neglect. One idea he had was to require nursing homes to have liability insurance, something that Sen. Adam Schnelting, R-St. Charles County, plans to push next year.

Also, Wasinger said he supports 2026 ballot initiatives that would prohibit most abortions and make it more difficult to pass constitutional amendments. He said the legislature’s inability to pass major priorities over the year incentivized people to use the initiative petition process to go around the legislature.

Wasinger, who is an attorney, took office earlier this year, marking the first time that the St. Louis County resident served in an elected role. Before he won election to his post last year over Richard Brown, Wasinger served as a member of the University of Missouri System Board of Curators. He unsuccessfully ran for state auditor in 2018.

While Wasinger is a newcomer to the electoral arena, his wife, Colleen Wasinger, served on the St. Louis County Council for three terms.

