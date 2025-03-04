Photos: St. Louis residents take to the polls for the city's March primary election

Voters have sent Mayor Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer into a rematch election to be St. Louis mayor.
The April 8 election also features a race for the city's top financial post between incumbent Comptroller Darlene Green and former state legislator Donna Baringer on April 8th.
Less than 18% of the city's registered voters participated in the election, according to unofficial final results — down from about 22% in the last mayoral primary in 2021.
See photos from St. Louis primary election and watch parties below:
This is a developing story and will be updated.
St. Louis Public Radio's Jeremy Goodwin contributed to this report.