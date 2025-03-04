Photos: St. Louis residents take to the polls for the city's March primary election

Voters have sent Mayor Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer into a rematch election to be St. Louis mayor.

The April 8 election also features a race for the city's top financial post between incumbent Comptroller Darlene Green and former state legislator Donna Baringer on April 8th.

Less than 18% of the city's registered voters participated in the election, according to unofficial final results — down from about 22% in the last mayoral primary in 2021.

See photos from St. Louis primary election and watch parties below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman, greets a supporter during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: St. Louis Firefighters Local 73’s Jeff Leffelmeyer, Dave Rodriguez and Tim Schultz watch primary election results roll in during a mayoral candidate watch party for Cara Spencer in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman, dances after receiving 23,785 votes in final unofficial results compared to Mayor Tishaura Jones' 11,582 votes in the mayoral primary election on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman, celebrates after more than 60% of voters approved her advancing to the general election next month.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman, celebrates election results during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman, celebrates election results during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman, takes a selfie with Adam Mickos, of downtown St. Louis, on Tuesday at The Post in downtown St. Louis.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones greets supporters at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42 after securing a spot on the on the April ballot Tuesday in Midtown.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones greets 2-year-old Mali Kelley at the incumbent's election night watch party on Tuesday.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones greets supporters at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, of the 7th Ward, right, greets Jamala Rogers at an election night watch party on Tuesday.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones embraces Rochelle Pruitt at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Health Director Mati Hlatshwayo Davis cheers as St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses supporters on Tuesday.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses supporters at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42.

Michael Thomas / Special to St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler speaks to supporters during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday at Tech Artista in the Central West End.

Michael Thomas / Special to St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler speaks with supporters during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday.

Michael Thomas / Special to St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler reviews primary election results on Tuesday.

Michael Thomas / Special to St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler speaks during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday.

Michael Thomas / Special to St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler speaks to reporters after failing to advance to the April 8th mayoral general election.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters take the polls for St. Louis’ city-wide primary election at the Wild Carrot event space on Tuesday in the city’s Shaw neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman and St. Louis mayoral candidate, thanks voters for casting their ballots in the primary election outside the Shaw neighborhood-based Wild Carrot event space on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman and mayoral candidate, holds her head as volunteer Fiona Fordyce presents a box of Eovaldi's Deli sandwiches outside the St. Louis Library’s Buder Branch while campaigning for the city’s primary election on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman and mayoral candidate, greets a voter while campaigning in the Shaw neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mayor Tishaura Jones campaigns outside the St. Louis Schlafly Branch Library while fighting wind gusts on Tuesday in the Central West End neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mayor Tishaura Jones shakes hands with 7-year-old Rocco as he joins his grandmother Joann Eckrich, of Lindenwood Park, before she casts her ballot at the St. Louis Library’s Buder Branch on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mayor Tishaura Jones, left, sends a text as campaign worker Mackenzie Long-Sanchez adjusts her glasses outside the Mason School in Clifton Heights during the city’s primary election on Tuesday. Long-Sanchez's T-shirt references how opponents of Cara Spencer have criticized the alderwoman for accepting campaign donations from developer Bob Clark.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Emerald Turner, 70, fights the wind while campaigning for St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green outside the St. Louis Library’s Schlafly Branch on Tuesday in the Central West End.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore casts his ballot on Tuesday in the Central West End.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday at the Mason School in St. Louis' Clifton Heights neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday at the Dewey International School in St. Louis’ Hi-Pointe neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Felix, 1, looks down at a voting sticker from his mother, Margaret Loehnig, both of St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood, at the Wild Carrot on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

St. Louis Public Radio's Jeremy Goodwin contributed to this report.