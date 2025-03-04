© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: St. Louis residents take to the polls for the city's March primary election

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz,
Cristina Fletes-Mach
Published March 4, 2025 at 4:34 PM CST
Michael Schwartz, of the downtown St. Louis-based development company Blackline Design + Construction, watches primary election results roll in during a mayoral election watch party for Cara Spencer on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at The Post in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Michael Schwartz, of the downtown St. Louis-based development company Blackline Design + Construction, watches primary election results roll in during a mayoral election watch party for Cara Spencer on Tuesday night at The Post building in downtown St. Louis.

Voters have sent Mayor Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer into a rematch election to be St. Louis mayor.

The April 8 election also features a race for the city's top financial post between incumbent Comptroller Darlene Green and former state legislator Donna Baringer on April 8th.

Less than 18% of the city's registered voters participated in the election, according to unofficial final results — down from about 22% in the last mayoral primary in 2021.

See photos from St. Louis primary election and watch parties below:

Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, greets a supporter during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at The Post in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman, greets a supporter during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday.
From left: St. Louis Firefighters Local 73’s Jeff Leffelmeyer, Dave Rodriguez and Tim Schultz watc primary election results roll in during a mayoral election watch party for Cara Spencer on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at The Post in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
From left: St. Louis Firefighters Local 73’s Jeff Leffelmeyer, Dave Rodriguez and Tim Schultz watch primary election results roll in during a mayoral candidate watch party for Cara Spencer in downtown St. Louis.
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, dances to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” after receiving more than 60% approval rating during a mayoral primary watch party for Cara Spencer on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at The Post in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman, dances after receiving 23,785 votes in final unofficial results compared to Mayor Tishaura Jones' 11,582 votes in the mayoral primary election on Tuesday.
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, celebrates after receiving more than 60% approval rating during a mayoral primary watch party for Cara Spencer on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at The Post in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman, celebrates after more than 60% of voters approved her advancing to the general election next month.
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, celebrates after receiving more than 60% approval rating during a mayoral primary watch party for Cara Spencer on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at The Post in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman, celebrates election results during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday.
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, celebrates after receiving more than 60% approval rating during a mayoral primary watch party for Cara Spencer on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at The Post in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman, celebrates election results during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis.
Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of the 8th Ward, takes a selfie with Adam Mickos, of downtown St. Louis, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at The Post in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman, takes a selfie with Adam Mickos, of downtown St. Louis, on Tuesday at The Post in downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones greets supporters at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42 after securing the second-place spot in the mayoral primary on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Cristina Fletes-Mach
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones greets supporters at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42 after securing a spot on the on the April ballot Tuesday in Midtown.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones greets 2-year-old Mali Kelley at Jones' election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42 in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Cristina Fletes-Mach
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones greets 2-year-old Mali Kelley at the incumbent's election night watch party on Tuesday.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones greets supporters at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42 after securing the second-place spot in the mayoral primary on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Cristina Fletes-Mach
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones greets supporters at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42.
St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier (right) greets Jamala Rogers at an election night watch party for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones at LiUNA Local 42 in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Cristina Fletes-Mach
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, of the 7th Ward, right, greets Jamala Rogers at an election night watch party on Tuesday.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones greets Rochelle Pruitt at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42 after securing the second-place spot in the mayoral primary on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Cristina Fletes-Mach
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones embraces Rochelle Pruitt at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42.
Mati Hlatshwayo Davis cheers as St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses supporters at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Cristina Fletes-Mach
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Health Director Mati Hlatshwayo Davis cheers as St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses supporters on Tuesday.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses supporters at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42 after securing the second-place spot in the mayoral primary on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Cristina Fletes-Mach
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses supporters at her election night watch party at LiUNA Local 42.
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler speaks to supporters during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Tech Artista in downtown St. Louis.
Michael Thomas
/
Special to St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler speaks to supporters during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday at Tech Artista in the Central West End.
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler speaks with supporters during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Tech Artista in downtown St. Louis.
Michael Thomas
/
Special to St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler speaks with supporters during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday.
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler reviews primary election results during a mayoral watch party on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Tech Artista in downtown St. Louis.
Michael Thomas
/
Special to St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler reviews primary election results on Tuesday.
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler speaks during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Tech Artista in downtown St. Louis.
Michael Thomas
/
Special to St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler speaks during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday.
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler speaks to reporters during a mayoral primary watch party on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Tech Artista in downtown St. Louis.
Michael Thomas
/
Special to St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler speaks to reporters after failing to advance to the April 8th mayoral general election.
Voters take the polls for St. Louis’ city-wide primary election at the Wild Carrot Event Space on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the city’s Shaw neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Voters take the polls for St. Louis’ city-wide primary election at the Wild Carrot event space on Tuesday in the city’s Shaw neighborhood.
Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman and mayoral candidate, thanks passerby voters for casting their ballots in St. Louis’ city-wide primary election outside the Wild Carrot Event Space on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the city’s Shaw neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman and St. Louis mayoral candidate, thanks voters for casting their ballots in the primary election outside the Shaw neighborhood-based Wild Carrot event space on Tuesday.
Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman and mayoral candidate, holds her head as campaign volunteer Fiona Fordyce presents a box of Eovaldi's Deli sandwiches outside of the St. Louis Library’s Buder Branch during the city’s primary election on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman and mayoral candidate, holds her head as volunteer Fiona Fordyce presents a box of Eovaldi's Deli sandwiches outside the St. Louis Library’s Buder Branch while campaigning for the city’s primary election on Tuesday.
Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman and mayoral candidate, greets a voter while campaigning in St. Louis’ city-wide primary election on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the city’s Shaw neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cara Spencer, 8th Ward alderwoman and mayoral candidate, greets a voter while campaigning in the Shaw neighborhood.
Mayor Tishaura Jones campaigns outside the St. Louis Schlafly Branch library while fighting wind gusts on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the Central West End neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Mayor Tishaura Jones campaigns outside the St. Louis Schlafly Branch Library while fighting wind gusts on Tuesday in the Central West End neighborhood.
Mayor Tishaura Jones shakes hands with Rocco, 7, as he joins his grandmother Joann Eckrich, of Lindenwood Park, before she casts her ballot in St. Louis’ city-wide primary election at the St. Louis Library’s Buder Branch on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Mayor Tishaura Jones shakes hands with 7-year-old Rocco as he joins his grandmother Joann Eckrich, of Lindenwood Park, before she casts her ballot at the St. Louis Library’s Buder Branch on Tuesday.
Mayor Tishaura Jones, left, sends a text as campaign worker Mackenzie Long-Sanchez adjusts her glasses during the city’s primary election on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, outside of the Mason School in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Mayor Tishaura Jones, left, sends a text as campaign worker Mackenzie Long-Sanchez adjusts her glasses outside the Mason School in Clifton Heights during the city’s primary election on Tuesday. Long-Sanchez's T-shirt references how opponents of Cara Spencer have criticized the alderwoman for accepting campaign donations from developer Bob Clark.
Emerald Turner, 70, fights the wind while campaigning for St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green during the city-wide primary election outside of the St. Louis Library’s Schlafly Branch on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the city’s Central West End neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Emerald Turner, 70, fights the wind while campaigning for St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green outside the St. Louis Library’s Schlafly Branch on Tuesday in the Central West End.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore casts his ballot in the city’s primary election on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the St. Louis Library’s Schlafly Branch in the Central West End neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore casts his ballot on Tuesday in the Central West End.
Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the Mason School in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.`
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday at the Mason School in St. Louis' Clifton Heights neighborhood.
Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the Dewey International School in St. Louis’ Hi-Pointe neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday at the Dewey International School in St. Louis’ Hi-Pointe neighborhood.
Felix, 1, looks down at a voting sticker after being affixed by his mother Margaret Loehnig, both of St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood, during the city’s primary election on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the Wild Carrot Event Space.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Felix, 1, looks down at a voting sticker from his mother, Margaret Loehnig, both of St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood, at the Wild Carrot on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

St. Louis Public Radio's Jeremy Goodwin contributed to this report.
Tags
Government, Politics & Issues St. Louis MayorTishaura JonesCara SpencerMichael Butler2025 Missouri electionsElectionsPhotojournalismTop Stories
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Brian Munoz
Cristina Fletes-Mach
Cristina Fletes-Mach is a visual communications specialist at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Cristina Fletes-Mach
Related Content