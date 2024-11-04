St. Louis to expand internet access by adding Wi-Fi to city parks

Several parks across St. Louis will soon offer free public Wi-Fi.

The $2.6 million Wi-Fi installation at nine city parks aims to broaden access to high-speed internet for residents. The project is funded by federal coronavirus relief money.

“Our goal is to ensure every resident has the opportunity to connect, learn and thrive in our increasingly digital society,” St. Louis chief technology officer Simon Huang said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of families in St. Louis don’t have access to high-speed internet in their homes due to cost, according to a 2023 report .

The study, conducted by Ernst & Young and the St. Louis Community Foundation, also found that 30% of households in some north St. Louis neighborhoods do not have a computer or only have a smartphone.

“Internet access is a vital public utility and so being able to provide that for folks who have historically not had access is a major step for the city of St. Louis,” said Conner Kerrigan, director of communications for Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Wi-Fi devices are being installed at Gregory J. Carter, Loretta Hall, Gravois, Murphy Tilles, Ivory Perry, O'Fallon, Fox and Amberg parks.

“It’s where we saw the most need,” Kerrigan said. “These are the areas of the city that would benefit the most right now from having a place that is free and easily accessible.”

Free Wi-Fi also will be available along parts of Martin Luther King Boulevard between Kienlen Avenue and Grand Boulevard early next year.

The city will track how often people use the Wi-Fi before determining where else to expand the program.

“Success would be folks who are unable to perform those basic tasks that we typically perform on the internet, if they are able to utilize this to do things like pay their bills or apply for jobs,” Kerrigan said.

